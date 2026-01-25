Hearts 2-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Trusty Sent Off As Braga Rescues Point For Jambos

Claudio Braga scored an 87th-minute equaliser to rescue 2-2 draw for Hearts
Celtic were reduced to 10 men following Auston Trusty’s red card
Benjamin Nygren and Yang Hyun-jun put Celtic ahead twice, but Stuart Findlay and Braga responded
Claudio Braga bagged a dramatic 87th-minute leveller as Hearts earned a potentially crucial 2-2 draw with 10-man Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
Benjamin Nygren and Yang Hyun-jun twice had Martin O'Neill's side ahead in a tense clash at Tynecastle that often threatened to boil over.
But Stuart Findlay and Braga responded both times for the leaders – the second of which came after Auston Trusty saw red for Celtic.
Derek McInnes' side remain six points clear of Celtic, but Rangers are now second in the table and only four back of the Jambos after defeating Dundee FC 3-0.
Nygren curled home a magnificent seventh-minute free-kick after being fouled by Hearts new boy Marc Leonard to get Celtic off to a flier.
Braga was then foiled one-on-one by Kasper Schmeichel, who also denied Alexandros Kyziridis when he ought to have scored following a woeful Trusty backpass.
Hearts did level after the break when Findlay's downward header from Leonard's corner somehow squirmed past Schmeichel, but Tomas Cvancara saw a looping header hit the crossbar shortly after for Celtic.
The hosts did not heed the warning, as Celtic restored the lead when Yang tapped in from six yards following excellent work from Cvancara on the left flank.
But a dramatic and testy fixture swung again when Trusty tugged Pierre Landry Kabore and was sent off after referee Steven McLean upgraded from a yellow after a trip to the pitch-side monitor.
Braga was brilliantly denied at close range by Schmeichel, but the numerical advantage paid dividends when the Portuguese forward smashed home from Oisin McEntee's knock-back.
Blair Spittal then clipped the top of the crossbar in the closing stages for Hearts, as an action-packed fixture finished all square.
Data Debrief: Hearts show fighting spirit again
Hearts were certainly good value for a point, having outperformed Celtic in terms of shots (16 to nine), shots on target (eight to three), total big chances (four to one), and expected goals (1.74 to 1.17).
The Jambos once again had to show their fighting spirit, and have now won nine points from losing positions in the Premiership this season. Only Dundee United (10) have recovered more.
Nygren has been the pick of some questionable close-season Celtic recruitment, and he has now scored in each of his last three top-flight games – his longest streak in the competition.
Moreover, he has contributed to goals in his last four Premiership games (three goals, one assist).