Celtic 4-2 Utrecht, UEFA Europa League: Hoops Survive Scare To Reach UEL Play-offs

Celtic made the ideal start in the sixth minute, when a short corner saw Kieran Tierney cross for Benjamin Nygren to finish past Vasilios Barkas from inside the six-yard box

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Celtic
Celtic's Auston Trusty
info_icon

Celtic survived a scare to cement their place in the Europa League play-offs after beating Utrecht 4-2 on Thursday to finish 21st in the 36-team standings. 

Martin O'Neill's side had been cruising after netting three goals in 19 minutes, but Utrecht struck twice without reply to threaten a nervy conclusion, only for Auston Trusty's 66th-minute header to halt any chance of a comeback. 

Celtic made the ideal start in the sixth minute, when a short corner saw Kieran Tierney cross for Benjamin Nygren to finish past Vasilios Barkas from inside the six-yard box. 

The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later when Utrecht goalkeeper Barkas saw his pass intercepted by Nygren, whose cross was turned into his own net by Nick Viergever.

The Hoops pulled further clear soon afterwards, when they were awarded a penalty for Trusty's header striking the arm of Dani de Wit, with Arne Engels stepping up to ruthlessly dispatch from 12 yards. 

Utrecht had barely threatened in the first half, but they pulled a goal back a minute before the break, with De Wit taking a touch before curling the ball into the bottom-left corner. 

And the visitors increased the anxiety around Celtic Park just after the hour as Adrian Blake rounded off a fine counter-attack with a curling effort past Kasper Schmeichel. 

But Celtic settled things down four minutes later through Trusty, who brilliantly glanced Engels' delivery into the top-right corner as they held on to seal a huge three points. 

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Celtic's fast start makes Utrecht pay the penalty

Celtic would have thought they had one foot in the next round after their blistering start to the contest, and though Utrecht showed heart, their poor opening proved too much of a mountain to climb. 

Indeed, after 19 minutes, it was the third-earliest a Dutch side had ever trailed 3-0 in a European game, after DOS Utrecht against Barcelona in 1965 (within 17 minutes) and PSV against St. Etienne in 1979 (within five minutes).

And though they were perhaps fortunate to receive their 19th-minute penalty, it was the third time Celtic have been awarded a spot-kick in the competition in 2025-26. Only Nottingham Forest (five) have been awarded more. 

Celtic were worthy victors here, though, registering an expected goals (xG) total of 2.09 from their 10 shots, five of which were on target, compared to Utrecht's 0.43 from their six attempts. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus