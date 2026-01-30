Celtic 4-2 Utrecht Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Bhoys See Off Dutch Side To Clinch Playoff Place

Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Utrecht’s trip to Glasgow to face Celtic. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Celtic vs Utrecht
Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26
Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow
Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 3 (SD & HD)
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: When To Watch?
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Celtic Playing XI
Starting XI: Vasilis Barkas; Niklas Veserlund, Mike van der Hoorn, Nick Viergever, Derry Murkin; Gjivai Zechiel, Alonzo Engwanda, Dani de Wit; Yoann Cathline, Miguel Rodriguez, Adrian Blake.
Bench: Kevin Gadellaa (gk), Michael Brouwer (gk), Matisse Didden, Souffian El Karouani, Bjorn Menzo, Jaygo van Ommeren, Rafil El Arguioui, Davy van den Berg, Can Bozdogan, Sebastien Haller.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Utrecht Playing XI
Starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney; Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels; Yang Hyun-Jun, Daizen Maeda, Sebastian Tounekti.
Bench: Viljami Sinisalo (gk), Ross Doohan (gk), Dane Murray, Samuel Isiguzo, Anthony Ralston, Finlay Hale, Michel Ange Balikwisha, Paulo Bernardo, Sean Mcardle, Luke McGowan, James Forrest, Kelechi Iheanacho.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: KO | CEL 0-0 UTR
Referee Mohammad Al Emara blows his whistle and the match is underway at Celtic Park.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 6' CEL 1-0 UTR
Nygren has put Celtic ahead early!! A short corner is played towards Tierney, who makes a darting run before cutting it back for Nygren, who makes no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 10' CEL 2-0 UTR
Barkas shoots himself in the foot with a horrible ball pass towards his defence that is cut out by Nygren. He tries to cut it back for Maeda, but the ball hits Viergever and goes past the line. It's an own goal!!
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 19' CEL 3-0 UTR
It's turning into a rout in Glasgow, and Celtic have scored the third goal of the night from a penalty. A lengthy VAR check confirms a handball by de Wit. Engel smashes the resulting spot kick past the goalkeeper.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 44' CEL 3-1 UTR
Utrecht have pulled back what looks to be a consolation goal through de Wit. Brilliant play by Vesterlund, who makes a darting run down the right flank before playing a ball into the box that is struck goalwards and into the bottom corner by de Wit.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: HT | CEL 3-1 UTR
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 2nd Half | CEL 3-1 UTR
The referee gets the second half underway at Celtic Park. No changes at the break from either side.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 62' CEL 3-2 UTR
It's game on in Glasgow as Blake scores for Utrecht to cut the deficit to just one!! A superb goal from Blake, who curled the ball into the to bottom corner from at least 20 yards away. Schmeichel had no chance at all.
Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 66' CEL 4-2 UTR
Utrecht's hopes of a comeback doesn't last for long as Trusty restores the two-goal lead for Celtic. It was a terrific corner taken by Engels, with the ball finding Trusty, who heads it into the top corner to give Celtic a bit of cushion.