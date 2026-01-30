Celtic 4-2 Utrecht Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Bhoys See Off Dutch Side To Clinch Playoff Place

Celtic's Benjamin Nygren, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Celtic an Utrecht in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan

Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between Celtic and FC Utrecht at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Celtic secured their place in the playoff round with a convincing 4-2 win over Utrecht. The Scottish giants made a blistering start, scoring three times inside the opening 20 minutes. Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring in the 6th minute, followed by an own goal from Nick Viergever (10'). Nine minutes later, Arne Engels converted a penalty to give Celtic a commanding lead. Utrecht responded just before half-time, with Dani de Wit pulling one back in the 44th minute before Adrian Blake's 62nd-minute strike cut the deficit to one. However, Aaron Trusty scored with a header just four minutes later to seal the win and a 21st-placed finish for the hosts. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Celtic vs Utrecht football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 10:42:07 pm IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Welcome! Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Utrecht’s trip to Glasgow to face Celtic. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Utrecht (@fc_utrecht)

29 Jan 2026, 10:47:05 pm IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Celtic vs Utrecht

Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 3 (SD & HD)

30 Jan 2026, 12:47:12 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Celtic Playing XI Starting XI: Vasilis Barkas; Niklas Veserlund, Mike van der Hoorn, Nick Viergever, Derry Murkin; Gjivai Zechiel, Alonzo Engwanda, Dani de Wit; Yoann Cathline, Miguel Rodriguez, Adrian Blake. Bench: Kevin Gadellaa (gk), Michael Brouwer (gk), Matisse Didden, Souffian El Karouani, Bjorn Menzo, Jaygo van Ommeren, Rafil El Arguioui, Davy van den Berg, Can Bozdogan, Sebastien Haller. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celtic Football Club (@celticfc)

30 Jan 2026, 12:47:12 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: Utrecht Playing XI Starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney; Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels; Yang Hyun-Jun, Daizen Maeda, Sebastian Tounekti. Bench: Viljami Sinisalo (gk), Ross Doohan (gk), Dane Murray, Samuel Isiguzo, Anthony Ralston, Finlay Hale, Michel Ange Balikwisha, Paulo Bernardo, Sean Mcardle, Luke McGowan, James Forrest, Kelechi Iheanacho. Ons Team 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HGiASxP4DN — FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) January 29, 2026

30 Jan 2026, 01:30:43 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: KO | CEL 0-0 UTR Referee Mohammad Al Emara blows his whistle and the match is underway at Celtic Park.

30 Jan 2026, 01:36:57 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 6' CEL 1-0 UTR Nygren has put Celtic ahead early!! A short corner is played towards Tierney, who makes a darting run before cutting it back for Nygren, who makes no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

30 Jan 2026, 01:41:01 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 10' CEL 2-0 UTR Barkas shoots himself in the foot with a horrible ball pass towards his defence that is cut out by Nygren. He tries to cut it back for Maeda, but the ball hits Viergever and goes past the line. It's an own goal!!

30 Jan 2026, 01:50:54 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 19' CEL 3-0 UTR It's turning into a rout in Glasgow, and Celtic have scored the third goal of the night from a penalty. A lengthy VAR check confirms a handball by de Wit. Engel smashes the resulting spot kick past the goalkeeper.

30 Jan 2026, 02:15:28 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 44' CEL 3-1 UTR Utrecht have pulled back what looks to be a consolation goal through de Wit. Brilliant play by Vesterlund, who makes a darting run down the right flank before playing a ball into the box that is struck goalwards and into the bottom corner by de Wit.

30 Jan 2026, 02:35:36 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 2nd Half | CEL 3-1 UTR The referee gets the second half underway at Celtic Park. No changes at the break from either side.

30 Jan 2026, 02:52:52 am IST Celtic vs Utrecht LIVE Score: 62' CEL 3-2 UTR It's game on in Glasgow as Blake scores for Utrecht to cut the deficit to just one!! A superb goal from Blake, who curled the ball into the to bottom corner from at least 20 yards away. Schmeichel had no chance at all.