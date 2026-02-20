UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Play-Offs 1st Leg Roundup: Forest Back To Winning Ways; VFB Stuttgart Thrash Celtic

Here's the full round-up of the UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-offs 1st leg across Europe

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Play-Offs 1st Leg Roundup
Nottingham Forest's Murillo, center, defends a high ball during a Europa league play-off first leg soccer match between Fenerbahce and Nottingham Forest in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nottingham Forest return to winning ways in Vitor Pereira's first game in charge of the club

  • Forest defeated Fenerbahce 3-0 at the City Ground

  • Viktoria Plzen remain unbeaten in the competition

  • VFB Stuttgart win 4-1 against Celtic

Vitor Pereira made an impact in his first game in charge, leading Nottingham Forest to a 3-0 victory at Fenerbahçe in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Defender Murillo, forward Igor Jesus and captain Morgan Gibbs-White scored a goal apiece to put Forest in command ahead of the second leg at the City Ground.

Martin O’Neill didn't have much to celebrate in his 1,000th career game as manager as his Celtic lost 4-1 at home to Stuttgart.

Viktoria Plzeň, the only unbeaten team in the league phase, remained without a defeat after a late equalizer earned a 2-2 draw against Panathinaikos in Athens.

In Thessaloniki, PAOK was beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo on goals from Iago Aspas and Williot Swedberg in a rematch of the Greek side’s 3-1 loss to the Spanish team in the league phase.

Zakaria El Ouahdi scored twice and Bryan Heynen added one for visiting Genk in a 3-1 victory against Dinamo in Zagreb.

Lille was stunned 1-0 at home by Red Star Belgrade and Ludogorets beat Ferencváros 2-1.

In Norway, Argentine forward Santiago Castro scored the winner for Bologna from a tight angle to secure a 1-0 victory over Brann.

Related Content
Related Content

Like in the Champions League, the top eight finishers in the league phase advanced automatically to the last 16. The teams placed from nine to 24 entered a two-leg playoff.

The second leg is scheduled for next Thursday.

Pereira’s Promising Debut

Pereira became struggling Nottingham Forest’s fourth coach of a turbulent season only on Sunday, replacing Sean Dyche, who was fired after being in charge for just 114 days.

This was his first game in charge ahead of hosting defending champion Liverpool on Sunday as Forest is 17th in the Premier League and one place above the relegation zone.

Murillo received a pass from Elliot Anderson and unleashed a fierce shot from outside the area which slightly deflected off defender Milan Škriniar before finding the bottom right corner of the net in the 21st.

Jesus doubled the lead with a header shortly before halftime off a corner kick with his seventh goal of the campaign.

The Brazil forward then set up the third in the second half for Gibbs-White.

Pereira is in his second coaching job of the season. In November, he was fired by Wolverhampton Wanderers after a winless start to the Premier League season.

Spoiled Celebration

In front of packed Celtic Park, caretaker boss O’Neill had an evening to forget.

Bilal El Khannouss gave the visitors an early lead, which was canceled out by Benjamin Nygren who rounded goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to equalize.

El Khannouss restored a one-goal advantage for the Bundesliga team with a header, his fifth goal in the European second-tier competition.

Celtic looked more dangerous up front in the second half but Stuttgart increased the lead though a shot by Jamie Leweling from outside the area and another by substitute Tiago Tomás in added time.

The 73-year-old O'Neill has managed Celtic in 301 of his 1,000 games as a professional manager, having won three league titles during his first stint in charge between 2000-05. He is in his second spell as interim manager this season, and had lost only once in his previous 18 games across all competitions.

He has also managed Norwich, Leicester, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Ireland.

Crystal Palace Held

Crystal Palace had to settle for a 1-1 draw away at Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia in the third-tier Conference League. Ismaïla Sarr gave the Premier League side a 1-0 lead but Karlo Abramović salvaged a draw for the Bosnian champion.

Another favorite, Fiorentina — a two-time finalist — took home a 3-0 victory from Poland against Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Omani Top-ORder Blown Away By Bartlett And Ellis | OMA 41/3 (5)

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Govt Must Provide Security To Rohit Pawar: Sule Amid Questions After Ajit Pawar's Air Crash

  2. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  3. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  4. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  5. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final