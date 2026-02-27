Nottingham Forest Vs Fenerbahce, Europa League 2025-26: Tricky Trees Reach Round Of 16 With 4-2 Aggregate
Nottingham Forest edged past Fenerbahce to reach the Europa League round of 16, winning 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-2 defeat at the City Ground on Thursday. Kerem Akturkoglu’s brace for Fenerbahce, including a second-half penalty, briefly put Forest on edge despite their 3-0 first-leg lead, but Callum Hudson-Odoi’s strike late in the match ensured progression. Forest survived a nervy second leg, with defensive lapses and missed chances from Fenerbahce, including Omari Hutchinson’s late run stopped by goalkeeper Tarik Cetin. Nottingham Forest will now face either FC Midtjylland or Real Betis in the last 16.
