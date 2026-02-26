Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

Construction in Goa has become a major environmental concern due to rapid real-estate growth, tourism projects and infrastructure expansion. Large-scale hill cutting, resort development and conversion of agricultural and forest land have raised fears of deforestation, flooding and groundwater depletion. Activists say amendments to the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, especially Section 39A, make it easier to change eco-sensitive land into settlement zones. Coastal projects regulated under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification are also under scrutiny. Critics argue weak enforcement and unchecked construction threaten Goa’s fragile ecology and long-term sustainability.