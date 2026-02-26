Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

Thousands across Goa are protesting against Section 39A, alleging it enables easy conversion of eco-sensitive land into construction zones.
The amendment to the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, 1974 allows land-use changes with limited public scrutiny, triggering concerns over transparency and environmental damage.
Citizens and activists argue unchecked construction threatens Goa’s fragile ecology, coastal systems and long-term sustainability.
Thousands of people across Goa have staged protests in places such as Panaji, Calangute and Palem-Siridao, seeking the withdrawal of the contentious land-use amendment. Protesters claim the provision makes it easier to convert hills, orchards and ecologically sensitive areas into settlement zones for construction.
Goan citizens demonstrated, conducted rallies earlier this week outside the residence of state minister Vishwajit Rane. Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past six days at Azad Maidan in Panaji.
Citizens, local communities and opposition groups argue that Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, undermines environmental protection, community rights and transparent planning, and have demanded that it be repealed.
What is section 39A?
Section 39A, introduced in 2024 into the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, authorises the Chief Town Planner, with government approval, to modify land-use zoning under Goa’s Regional and Outline Development Plans.
The provision permits the conversion of land from non-settlement or eco-sensitive categories into settlement zones where construction is allowed, following a 30-day public notice inviting objections and suggestions. The amendment has sparked widespread protests across Goa, with residents and environmental groups arguing that it facilitates discretionary spot zoning, endangers fragile ecosystems, and dilutes the principles of transparent and participatory urban planning.
Why are citizens demanding conservation of land in Goa?
Construction in Goa has become a major environmental concern due to rapid real-estate growth, tourism projects and infrastructure expansion. Large-scale hill cutting, resort development and conversion of agricultural and forest land have raised fears of deforestation, flooding and groundwater depletion. Activists say amendments to the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, especially Section 39A, make it easier to change eco-sensitive land into settlement zones. Coastal projects regulated under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification are also under scrutiny. Critics argue weak enforcement and unchecked construction threaten Goa’s fragile ecology and long-term sustainability.
Though the series of protests, demonstrations gained momentum earlier this week, Goynkars have been protesting against 39 A for the past several months.