The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Scientific and Medical Value

The forests of Great Nicobar represent an irreplaceable repository of genetic diversity, shaped over millions of years of evolution and isolation. Scientists estimate that tropical rainforests harbour up to half of the world’s terrestrial species, most of them still undescribed. Each species is not merely an ecological ornament but a potential source of biochemical innovation. Humanity’s pharmacopeia—from quinine, derived from South American cinchona bark, to vincristine and vinblastine from the Madagascar periwinkle used in cancer therapy—owes its breakthroughs to precisely such environments. The rainforests of Great Nicobar, lying within the Sundaland biodiversity hotspot, may similarly contain compounds with antiviral, antibacterial, and anticancer properties yet undiscovered. Their loss would mean the erasure of an entire molecular library before science even reads its first page. The island’s unique fauna—its crab-eating macaques, Nicobar flying foxes, and tree shrews—are of exceptional evolutionary interest; their extinction would permanently foreclose avenues for genetic and biomedical research that could benefit humankind. In an age when pandemics remind us how fragile our biological security is, destroying one of the world’s richest natural laboratories is an act of collective folly.