Assam Tribal Body Petitions President To Reject ST Status For Six Communities

The petition highlighted that these communities are already classified under Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), or Most Other Backward Classes (MOBC), benefiting from reservations aligned with their socio-economic status. AATSU contended that their addition to the ST list would lead to "double reservation" and overwhelm opportunities in education, jobs, and welfare schemes for genuinely marginalized tribes. The organization called for a comprehensive social assessment before any decision and referenced past Supreme Court judgments on reservation matrices.