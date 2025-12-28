Kerala CPI(M) Uses Bengaluru ‘Anti-Muslim’ Demolition Drive

The CPI(M) further claimed that the Karnataka Congress government’s silence on the communal angle and its refusal to halt the drive until proper rehabilitation is provided proves that the party is unwilling to confront majoritarian tendencies when in power. Karat added: “When Congress was in power at the Centre, it talked about minority rights. In Karnataka, it is acting like a junior partner of the BJP on the ground. This is the real face of Congress secularism.”