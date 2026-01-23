PM Sounds Poll Bugle: Modi Dubs Congress ‘Muslim League–Maoist’; Stalin Raises Federal Questions

PM Modi drew a comparison between the Congress, Maoists and the Muslim League in his remarks.
The Prime Minister said Kerala and Tamil Nadu were awaiting political change.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin raised questions on federalism, flagging concerns over Centre–state relations and the financial autonomy of states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twin rallies in Thiruvananthapuram and Maduranthakam, near Chennai, marked the formal launch of the NDA’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, two states where the BJP has historically struggled to convert vote share into power. The speeches, however, made it clear that the BJP is seeking to recalibrate its southern strategy by combining sharp ideological polarisation, alliance expansion, and a narrative of political “inevitability.”
In Kerala, Modi’s attack on the Congress—branding it the “Muslim League–Maoist Congress”—was a calculated attempt to sharpen communal and ideological fault lines ahead of the polls. By invoking both the Maoists and the Indian Union Muslim League, a key Congress ally in the state, Modi sought to frame the Congress-led UDF as both extremist and communal, while simultaneously positioning the BJP as the sole alternative to what it claims is minority appeasement. This rhetoric also blurred distinctions between the Congress and the Left Democratic Front, with Modi repeatedly asserting that both fronts pursued identical policies despite their electoral rivalry.
Equally significant was Modi’s choice of Thiruvananthapuram, where the BJP recently secured control of the city corporation. By drawing parallels with Gujarat’s political trajectory in the late 1980s, Modi attempted to construct a narrative of incremental but irreversible growth—suggesting that municipal success could be a precursor to state-level power. The analogy is aimed less at immediate electoral gains and more at energising the party cadre and legitimising the BJP’s long-term project in Kerala.
Opposition Leader V.D. Satheeshan and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal mounted a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Thiruvananthapuram speech, accusing him of resorting to communal rhetoric while ignoring Kerala’s pressing concerns.
“Communalism was the only recurring theme in the Prime Minister’s speech. There was no mention of the state’s priorities or the issues affecting its people,” Satheeshan said.
Venugopal echoed the criticism, alleging that Modi’s remarks were aimed at polarising voters rather than addressing governance, development, or Centre–state issues specific to Kerala.
In Tamil Nadu, Modi’s speech reflected a different but complementary strategy. By paying homage to icons such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, the Prime Minister sought to anchor the NDA’s campaign within Tamil political symbolism, an area where the BJP has traditionally faced resistance. His repeated assertion that “Tamil Nadu is awaiting a change” signals an attempt to project the NDA as a viable alternative to the DMK, even as the alliance remains electorally dependent on regional partners.
The Prime Minister’s emphasis on central transfers—claiming that nearly ₹3 lakh crore had been provided to Tamil Nadu over the past 11 years—was designed to counter the DMK’s narrative of fiscal neglect by the Centre. This welfare-and-development framing mirrors the BJP’s national playbook, though its effectiveness in Tamil Nadu remains uncertain given the state’s strong regional identity and persistent Centre–state tensions.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s sharp response underscored these tensions. By raising issues such as pending funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the role of Governors, and fears of reduced parliamentary representation after delimitation, Stalin sought to reframe the debate around federalism and perceived central overreach—an argument that has historically resonated with Tamil Nadu’s electorate.
Taken together, the rallies indicate that the BJP is pursuing a twin-track strategy in the South: deepening polarisation in Kerala while emphasising development and federal fairness in Tamil Nadu. The induction of new allies, including the corporate-backed Twenty-20 party in Kerala, suggests a renewed push to broaden the NDA’s social and organisational base.
In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been making a concerted push to expand the NDA, underlining its dependence on alliance-building in a state where it lacks an independent mass base. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Tamil Nadu, has held a series of meetings with existing allies as well as leaders of parties the BJP is seeking to induct into the NDA.
The return of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, to the NDA ahead of Modi’s visit is being projected as an early success of this outreach. The BJP is also attempting to bring former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam into the alliance, a move aimed at consolidating splinter groups within the AIADMK’s traditional support base.