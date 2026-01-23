PM Sounds Poll Bugle: Modi Dubs Congress ‘Muslim League–Maoist’; Stalin Raises Federal Questions

In Kerala, Modi’s attack on the Congress—branding it the “Muslim League–Maoist Congress”—was a calculated attempt to sharpen communal and ideological fault lines ahead of the polls. By invoking both the Maoists and the Indian Union Muslim League, a key Congress ally in the state, Modi sought to frame the Congress-led UDF as both extremist and communal, while simultaneously positioning the BJP as the sole alternative to what it claims is minority appeasement. This rhetoric also blurred distinctions between the Congress and the Left Democratic Front, with Modi repeatedly asserting that both fronts pursued identical policies despite their electoral rivalry.