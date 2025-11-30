Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

The agitation stems from the Assam government’s acceptance of a committee recommendation to include six communities — Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and the Tea-Tribe/Adivasi group — in the Scheduled Tribe category. Protesters argue that adding these large and relatively advanced communities would drastically dilute the rights, job reservations and social protections currently guaranteed to the existing tribal population, estimated at around 45 lakh. In contrast, the combined population of the communities proposed for inclusion exceeds one crore.