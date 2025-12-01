Assam to Hold Talks With Protesters Over ST Status Report

Sarma says ministers will meet CCTOA to clarify the GoM report on ST status for six Assam communities.
He asserts existing ST groups will face no loss under the proposed three-tier reservation structure.
Government invites suggestions as protests and political criticism continue over the recommendations.
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday that his government will extend an invitation to protesters to discuss the specifics of the report on granting ST status to six communities.
Since the Group of Ministers' (GoM) recommendations regarding the Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes (adivasis) communities' demand for ST status were presented to the state parliament on Saturday, protests against the report have persisted.
Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, "We discussed the report on granting ST status to six communities and the developments surrounding it. We have noticed that some people, especially CCTOA, have not read the report properly but commented on it in the media." Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has spearheaded an agitation against the GoM report, claiming that the existing ST communities will be adversely affected if the six communities are included in the reservation category.
"The cabinet believes that this report will facilitate the path to grant ST status to the six communities and will not affect the existing tribal communities," the CM asserted.
If there is any "difficulty in reading and understanding" the report, there may be some doubt in a few people's minds, he added.
"But if it is read carefully, there will not be any doubt. The cabinet decided that the three ministers of the GoM -- Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika -- will invite CCTOA representatives for a discussion and explain the report in front of them to alleviate any misunderstanding," Sarma said.
Sarma stated that following their meeting with the GoM, he might also meet with the CCTOA representatives if necessary.
In order to meet demand without compromising the reservation of the current tribal groups, the research suggested a three-tier reservation classification for STs in the state.
These communities will be subject to reservations for employment and education if they are given ST classification.
"Such a big report has been tabled. There may be some apprehensions in some places. Maybe the report was not read properly. We believe that once the three-member cabinet committee explains the report, these apprehensions will also go away," Sarma claimed.
People belonging to the ST category now will not face a "single per cent damage and everything has been done as per their requests only", he asserted.
Asked about the opposition parties' criticism of the report, the CM said: "There is still some time left to send the report to the Centre. If the Congress has any suggestions, they can give them to us. We will definitely consider any positive suggestions. There is no timeline." Criticising the grand old party, he said, "The Congress has so far been with the six communities. From yesterday, they made a U-turn. That is why I have asked for their suggestions."