Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

Demonstrators In Tinsukia Accuse Government Of Ignoring Long-Standing Promises On Land Pattas, Wages, And Welfare.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Thousands of tea tribe workers rallied in Tinsukia demanding Scheduled Tribe recognition and better pay.

  • Protesters accused the BJP government of failing to deliver on decade-old promises of land deeds and wage hikes.

  • Unions warned the agitation would intensify if demands for ST status and improved living conditions were not met.

Thousands of tea tribal employees gathered in protest on Wednesday in Tinsukia town, highlighting "socio-economic concerns" and calling for Scheduled tribal recognition.

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Assam Chah Janajati Chhatra Sanstha, Adivasi Student Associations, numerous women's groups, and other associations were among the organisations that organised the event.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister, is currently touring the Tinsukia district.

"The agitation will continue and intensify if the government fails to meet our demands of ST status, and upgrading economic conditions related to hiking the daily wages," ACMS secretary (Panitola Branch) and former MLA Raju Sahu said.

He chastised the BJP government for "not fulfilling" pledges made more than ten years ago, such as distributing land pattas (deeds), increasing wages, and granting ST status.

Sahu also brought attention to the workers' more general problems, such as the selling of several estates, understaffed tea garden schools, and subpar medical services.

"Rising prices have made nutritious food unaffordable for most workers, leaving many underweight. The government must address these issues urgently," he said.

The rally started at several locations throughout the town of Tinsukia and ended in Thana Chariali.

The demonstrators held banners and placards demanding an increase in daily pay, land pattas, and recognition as Scheduled Tribes.

The demonstrators insisted that the demonstration was democratic and nonviolent, with the goals of preserving the socioeconomic rights of tea garden workers and bringing attention to "decades of neglect."

With PTI inputs.

