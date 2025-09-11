Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

The agitation was led by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), which organised a torchlight march from Chilarai College to Golakganj Bazaar on Wednesday night

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest against the price rise in india
All Assam Students' Union protest
Protests demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community turned violent in Assam’s Golakganj region, after police resorted to a baton charge on student demonstrators, leaving several injured, including women.

According to The agitation was led by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), which organised a torchlight march from Chilarai College to Golakganj Bazaar on Wednesday night. Police and paramilitary forces attempted to stop the procession, sparking clashes. The crackdown triggered a 12-hour bandh in Dhubri district on Thursday, paralysing normal life.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the “brutal assault” on students, accusing the Assam government of indifference towards indigenous communities. Gogoi also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the BJP’s promises on granting ST status and demanded that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma be stripped of his Home Department responsibilities.

Anti-government protest in Nepal - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

BY Photo Webdesk

Facing backlash, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the police action “deeply saddening” and ordered a probe. He confirmed the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge of Golakganj and assured strict action against any personnel found guilty of using “excessive force.” Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was dispatched to Dhubri to meet injured students and hold talks with community leaders.

The demand for ST status is not new. Alongside the Koch-Rajbongshis, five other communities — Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes — have long pressed for inclusion in the ST list. The AKRSU has also revived calls for a separate ‘Kamatapur’ state.

As the issue simmers, the state government faces a delicate balancing act between law enforcement and addressing long-standing ethnic and political demands.

Tags

