VIT Sehore Erupts in Violence as Students Protest Poor Food, Water; Campus Damaged in Arson

Thousands of VIT Sehore students launched a violent protest, alleging contaminated food and water were causing jaundice, leading to extensive damage to vehicles and campus property.
Police intervened late Tuesday night, held talks with students, and brought the situation under control; the institute declared a holiday till November 30.
Congress chief Jitu Patwari slammed the government, alleging widespread illness among students and calling it a systemic failure.
Students at VIT in the Sehore region of Madhya Pradesh launched a violent protest, vandalising and setting fire to the college's premises and vehicles because they alleged the "poor" quality of the food and water was causing jaundice.
According to eyewitnesses and videos shared on social media, a bus, two four-wheelers, an ambulance, hostel window panes, an RO plant, and other areas of the campus were damaged during the late Tuesday night arson.
According to a police spokesman, between 3,000 and 4,000 students demonstrated over the food and water conditions at the Vellore Institute of Technology's (VIT) Sehore campus.
Ashta, the sub-divisional police officer, and security officers from many police stations rushed to the campus after receiving the alert, according to PTI.
The personnel held detailed discussions with the students, listened to their concerns, and assured them of necessary action to resolve the problems.
The situation at the college and on the hostel premises is currently under control, according to Ashta SDOP Akash Amalkar.
A significant number of police officers were stationed on campus, and the situation was regularly monitored.
In the meantime, a holiday has been declared by the college administration through November 30.
According to Sehore Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla, normalcy has returned. He also mentioned that several students were going home because VIT had proclaimed a holiday until November 30.
Additionally, the SDM and SDOP will accept applications from all VIT hostel students concerning their issues and details about unwell students.
In a post on X, he claimed, "Jaundice has spread widely in VIT, the state's premier educational institution. A large number of students are admitted to hospitals in Bhopal, Ashta, and Sehore. There are also reports of several children being seriously ill." "This is a failure not only of the educational institution but also of the government and the system," he alleged.
If, despite charging hefty fees, the institution fails to provide children with basic amenities, clean water, and pure food, this should be considered a "crime", Patwari said.
"The BJP government wants to suppress the voices of children," the Congress leader alleged.
"Congress will fight for justice with the children. We will not let our future be wasted," he added.