Assam to Table Unofficial Mehta Report On 1983 Poll Violence, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The agitation culminated in the 1985 Assam Accord, addressing illegal migration—a persistent issue. AASU welcomed the tabling, noting the Mehta report's critical observations on the movement but advocating transparency for "all sides."

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: X/@himantabiswa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Assam Cabinet approves tabling of unofficial Mehta Commission report on 1983 poll violence in Assembly, following AASU demand for transparency

  • Report covers Nellie massacre and other incidents killing over 2,000, displacing 3 lakh; first non-govt panel findings to be presented officially

  • Tewary Commission report (1983) to be circulated to all MLAs; CM Sarma calls documents "historic" amid ongoing migration debates post-Assam Accord

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the state government will table the unofficial Justice T.U. Mehta Commission report on the 1983 election-related violence in the Assembly during its upcoming five-day session starting Tuesday. The decision follows demands from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), marking the first time a non-government panel's findings will be officially presented in the House.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the Mehta Commission, constituted by the Assam Rajyik Freedom Fighters Association and agitators during the peak of the 1979-1985 anti-infiltration Assam Agitation, examined the Nellie massacre and other incidents, incorporating testimonies from victims, agitators, and citizens. The 1983 polls, held amid the agitation, triggered widespread violence that claimed over 2,000 lives, primarily migrant Muslims in Nellie and surrounding areas, and displaced about three lakh people, alongside attacks on Assamese and Bengali Hindus in places like Gohpur and Goreswar.

The Cabinet also approved circulating copies of the 1983 Tewary Commission report, formed by the then-Congress government, to all 126 MLAs, as only a single copy was previously submitted to the Speaker in 1987 under the Asom Gana Parishad regime. Sarma described both documents as "historic" and "neutral," emphasizing their relevance to understanding demographic changes since 1951 and preventing communal narratives, despite past governments' reluctance to publicize them.

Related Content
Related Content

The agitation culminated in the 1985 Assam Accord, addressing illegal migration, a persistent issue. AASU welcomed the tabling, noting the Mehta report's critical observations on the movement but advocating transparency for "all sides." Opposition Congress has objected, but Sarma dismissed it as politically motivated, urging academic and public scrutiny to honor history.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

  2. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  3. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  4. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  3. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  4. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  5. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy