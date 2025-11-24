Assam to Table Unofficial Mehta Report On 1983 Poll Violence, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the Mehta Commission, constituted by the Assam Rajyik Freedom Fighters Association and agitators during the peak of the 1979-1985 anti-infiltration Assam Agitation, examined the Nellie massacre and other incidents, incorporating testimonies from victims, agitators, and citizens. The 1983 polls, held amid the agitation, triggered widespread violence that claimed over 2,000 lives, primarily migrant Muslims in Nellie and surrounding areas, and displaced about three lakh people, alongside attacks on Assamese and Bengali Hindus in places like Gohpur and Goreswar.