15 Held In Assam For ‘Offensive’ Social Media Posts On Delhi Blast

Assam Police arrest 15 for “offensive” social media posts on the Delhi blast.
CM Sarma says police will be uncompromising against those glorifying violence.
Delhi car explosion near Red Fort killed 12 and injured several others.
Nine more people have been arrested in Assam for allegedly posting “offensive” comments on social media following the recent Delhi blast, taking the total number of arrests to 15, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, according to PTI.
The latest arrests were made since Wednesday night, Sarma said in a post on X. “In connection with the offensive social media posts following the Delhi blast, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far,” he wrote.
Providing details, the chief minister said, “In addition to the six arrests made yesterday, overnight, we arrested Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup) and Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain (South Salmara).”
On Wednesday, the chief minister said he had directed the police to arrest individuals who had welcomed the blast through their online posts. He added that 35 people from various districts had been identified in this connection.
“We will investigate their links and if we find that anyone has links with Bangladesh or any other country, we will take very tough action against them,” Sarma said.
He clarified that minors and individuals unaware that their devices were used for such posts would not face arrest. “Those responsible will not be spared,” he said.
According to PTI, Sarma also noted that many users had begun deleting their posts, but police had already preserved the evidence. “We have taken the screenshots and will be tough in this regard,” he stated.
He alleged that the same group of individuals who had earlier protested at Zubeen Kshetra against the government were now posting messages in support of the Delhi blast.
A high-intensity explosion occurred on Monday evening when a car packed with explosives detonated at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing 12 people and injuring several others.
(With inputs from PTI)