Five Men, Including Driver Of Police Vehicle, Gang-Rape Teenage Girl In Chhattisgarh

Police has detained two men of the five who are accused of gangraping a 19-year-old girl in Korba

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational: Teenager Allegedly Gang Raped In Chattisgarh
Representational: Teenager Allegedly Gang Raped In Chattisgarh
Summary
  • Five men are accused of gangraping a 19-year-old girl in Korba, Chattisgarh

  • Two of the five men have been detained by police.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, including a driver of police's emergency response service vehicle, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on January 10, 2026.

Two accused, including the driver of Dial 112 police helpline vehicle, have been taken into custody, PTI reported.

The incident took place on January 8 night under the Bankimongra police station limits when one of the five accused known to the victim called her, a police official here said.

 The accused took the girl to a deserted house in Bankimongra, where the driver and four others allegedly took turns to rape her, he said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the victim in an unconscious condition. The victim later managed to reach her home and narrated the ordeal to her family members, who immediately took her to the medical college hospital and later informed the police, he said.

The case was initially registered as a zero FIR at the Civil Lines police station on Friday and later transferred to Bankimongra police station for investigation, he said.

Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari, two accused, including the private driver of 'Dial 112' service have been detained in the case and efforts are on to trace three other rape accused.

