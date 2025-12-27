Woman Alleges Gang-Rape By CEO And Two Others In Udaipur

Woman manager alleges she was raped by her CEO, female executive head and the woman’s husband during a car ride after an office birthday party on December 20.
Examination confirms rape; survivor sustained injuries, reports missing jewellery, socks and undergarments.
Jitesh Prakash Sisodia (CEO), Shilpa Sirohi (executive) and Gaurav Sirohi (husband) arrested; police custody granted for further investigation.
the CEO of a Udaipur-based IT company, a senior woman executive, and her husband, in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old female manager on December 20. The accused have been identified as Jitesh Prakash Sisodia (CEO of GKM IT), Shilpa Sirohi (executive head), and Gaurav Sirohi (Shilpa’s husband).
According to the FIR registered at Bhupalpura Police Station, the survivor attended a birthday party for CEO Jitesh Sisodia at a hotel in Shobhagpura, Udaipur, on the night of December 20. The party began at 9 pm and continued until 1:30 am, with alcohol being served to all attendees, including the complainant.
Around 1:30 am, as the survivor began feeling unwell, the three accused offered to drop her home in their car. The police complaint states that Gaurav Sirohi was driving, while Jitesh Sisodia, Shilpa Sirohi, and the survivor sat in the back seat. During the journey, the trio allegedly took turns raping her inside the moving vehicle.
The medical examination conducted after the complaint confirmed rape and revealed multiple injuries, including pain and trauma in her private parts and other parts of the body. The survivor further alleged that some of her jewellery, socks, and undergarments were missing after the incident.
Police acted swiftly after the woman filed the complaint on December 25, registering an FIR under Sections 376D (gang-rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 354 (outraging modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. All three accused were arrested late Thursday night and remanded to police custody for interrogation.
The case has sent shockwaves through Udaipur’s small but growing IT startup community. Local women’s rights groups have demanded a fast-track trial and stringent punishment, while several companies in the region have issued internal advisories on workplace safety and POSH compliance in the wake of the arrest.