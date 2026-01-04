Haryana Women’s Commission Takes Cognisance Of Faridabad Gang-Rape Case

The commission has asked the Senior Superintendent of Police, Faridabad, to submit a detailed action-taken report within 72 hours and ensure the victim receives immediate medical, legal and psychological support.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Haryana Women’s Commission Takes Cognisance Of Faridabad Gang-Rape Case
  • Haryana Women’s Commission takes suo motu cognisance of Faridabad gang-rape, demands speedy probe and harshest punishment.

  • 22-year-old woman abducted, gang-raped by four men in moving car on New Year’s Eve night; three arrested, one on the run.

  • FIR filed, car and evidence recovered; commission seeks detailed report in 72 hours and ensures victim support.

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the horrific gang-rape case in Faridabad, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, assaulted and raped by four men in a moving car on the intervening night of December 31–January 1.

In a strongly worded statement issued today, HSCW Chairperson Renu Bhatia condemned the incident as “a shameful blot on society” and directed the police to ensure speedy investigation, arrest of all accused, and stringent charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including gang-rape and provisions for the harshest punishment.

The victim, a resident of Old Faridabad, was reportedly returning home from a New Year’s Eve gathering when she was waylaid near Sector 15 by four men in a car. According to the FIR registered at Sector 16-A police station, the accused allegedly dragged her inside the vehicle, took her to a secluded spot on the outskirts, and committed gang-rape before dumping her near a canal road in the early hours of January 1. The woman reached home in a traumatised state and lodged a complaint the same day.

Faridabad Police arrested three of the four accused within 36 hours — identified as local residents aged 20–26 — while the fourth remains absconding. All three are in judicial custody, and police have recovered the car used in the crime along with mobile phones and other evidence.

The commission has asked the Senior Superintendent of Police, Faridabad, to submit a detailed action-taken report within 72 hours and ensure the victim receives immediate medical, legal and psychological support. Chairperson Bhatia also announced that the commission will monitor the case closely and provide legal aid if required.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the industrial city, with women’s groups, student bodies and political leaders demanding fast-track trial and capital punishment for the perpetrators. Protests were held outside the Sector 16 police station and the mini-secretariat today

