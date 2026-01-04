Haryana Women’s Commission Takes Cognisance Of Faridabad Gang-Rape Case

The victim, a resident of Old Faridabad, was reportedly returning home from a New Year’s Eve gathering when she was waylaid near Sector 15 by four men in a car. According to the FIR registered at Sector 16-A police station, the accused allegedly dragged her inside the vehicle, took her to a secluded spot on the outskirts, and committed gang-rape before dumping her near a canal road in the early hours of January 1. The woman reached home in a traumatised state and lodged a complaint the same day.