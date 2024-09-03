National

Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh

In Marwas, a Madhya Pradesh village, a mud house became the site of unspeakable horrors. The walls here bear silent witness to the suffering inflicted upon innocent lives. Each corner holds a piece of a tragic story that still seeks justice

The Crime Spot | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

The crime spot: This is the mud house at Marwas where the accused used to take the survivors.

2/10
Silence Of Woods
Silence Of Woods | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Silence of woods: This is the forest at Majhauli in Madhya Pradesh through which the tribal girls had been driven to secluded place and were raped.

3/10
Police Chargesheets
Police Chargesheets | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Police chargesheets lying on the table of Majhauli IO Deepak Bhagel. The Justice is still far away.

4/10
Crime Spot: Mud hut at Akli village of Marwas where Brijesh Prajapti used to take the survivors
Crime Spot: Mud hut at Akli village of Marwas where Brijesh Prajapti used to take the survivors | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

The secluded mud hut at Akli village of Marwas where Brijesh Prajapti used to take the survivors. On the top of the door one can see 'Sri Sita' is embossed as 'Ram' has fallen down somewhere.

5/10
The Unidentified Bangles
The Unidentified Bangles | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

The unidentified bangles: Somewhere near the Majhauli Police station where the survivors came and filed the FIR

6/10
No Road Ahead
No Road Ahead | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

No Road Ahead: In Bharseda village, neither one can find any motorable road, nor a walkable one. This is village one of the survivors

7/10
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Somewhere near Tikri where the survivors were asked to come before they were taken to Marwas.

8/10
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Survivors at Marwas village in Majhauli of Madhya Pradesh

9/10
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

The Shadows of Memories: Survivors at Marwas village

10/10
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

She hopes for a new life- a better life may be...

