Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh

The crime spot: This is the mud house at Marwas where the accused used to take the survivors.
Silence of woods: This is the forest at Majhauli in Madhya Pradesh through which the tribal girls had been driven to secluded place and were raped.
Police chargesheets lying on the table of Majhauli IO Deepak Bhagel. The Justice is still far away.
The secluded mud hut at Akli village of Marwas where Brijesh Prajapti used to take the survivors. On the top of the door one can see 'Sri Sita' is embossed as 'Ram' has fallen down somewhere.
The unidentified bangles: Somewhere near the Majhauli Police station where the survivors came and filed the FIR
No Road Ahead: In Bharseda village, neither one can find any motorable road, nor a walkable one. This is village one of the survivors
Somewhere near Tikri where the survivors were asked to come before they were taken to Marwas.
Survivors at Marwas village in Majhauli of Madhya Pradesh
The Shadows of Memories: Survivors at Marwas village
She hopes for a new life- a better life may be...