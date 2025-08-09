Who Is Victoria Mboko? 18-Year-Old Canadian Jumps 60 Spots In 10 Days After Maiden WTA Tour Title

Victoria Mboko's parents emigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States before her birth and later settled in Toronto
With her trailblazing wins, the 18-year-old climbed from world no. 85 to 25 in a span of 10 days
She is the second youngest woman ever to beat four Grand Slam winners in a single tournament
Victoria Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian, soared from world no. 85 to 25 in just 10 days after defeating former women's singles world number one Naomi Osaka in Montreal on Friday (August 8, 2025). Mboko rallied from a set down to win the Canadian Open title in front of a partisan home crowd and capture her first WTA Tour title.
Mboko, whose parents emigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States before her birth and later settled in Toronto, delivered a stunning performance by defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka in the final. Although Japanese star Osaka comfortably clinched the first set, she eventually succumbed to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat against Mboko.
The match featured 13 service breaks in 25 games, with the Canadian converting eight out of nine break points. As she was battling a wrist problem after a fall on Thursday, Mboko recorded 13 double-faults. The teenager's resilience and tactical prowess are setting her on a rising trajectory in women's tennis.
Historic Win Places Mboko Among Canadian Tennis Legends
Mboko’s triumph at the Canadian Open places her in elite company among Canadian tennis players. Having made her main-draw debut in doubles at the same championship in 2022, she joined Faye Urban in 1969 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019 as the only Canadians to win the home event in the Open Era.
After Osaka fired a shot into the net on match point, Mboko dropped to her knees as a raucous, packed house erupted in cheers around Centre Court. She then ran to embrace her family and coaches in the courtside box. The crowd’s excitement was so intense that the umpire repeatedly asked fans to “please be quiet during the points.”
Mboko addressed the crowd, exclaiming, “It’s been an incredible week here in Montreal,” and added in French, “Montreal, je vous aime!” Following the match, as the crowd alternated between enthusiastic applause and shouts, Osaka remarked, “Thanks, I guess,” and did not offer congratulations before later declining to speak to the media.
Mboko Defeats Four Grand Slam Winners, Sets Age Milestone
Throughout the Montreal event, Mboko faced and defeated four Grand Slam winners, including Osaka, who had delivered her best WTA 1000 tournament performance in three years. In earlier rounds, Mboko triumphed over Sofia Kenin (6-2, 6-3) in the second round, outplayed top seed Coco Gauff in the round of 16, and overcame Elena Rybakina in a three-set semi-final.
At just 18 years and 11 months old, Mboko is now only the second youngest woman ever to beat four Grand Slam winners in a single tournament, a feat once achieved by Serena Williams at age 17 years and 11 months during the US Open in 1999.
The list of youngest women to beat four Grand Slam winners in a tournament (Open Era) is: Serena Williams (17 years 338 days), Victoria Mboko (18 years 335 days), and Tracy Austin (19 years 2 days).