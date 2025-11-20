US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

DSCA stated that India will have no difficulty incorporating these systems into its armed forces and that the acquisitions will not change the basic military balance in the region. RTX Corporation, based in Arlington, Virginia, will serve as the principal contractor for the Excalibur Projectiles, and the agency said it is not aware of any offset agreements at this stage. Any such agreement would be negotiated directly between India and the contractor. The implementation of the sale will not require the deployment of additional US government or contractor representatives to India and will not affect US defence readiness. For the Javelin system, the principal contractors will be the RTX Corporation/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture in Orlando, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona.