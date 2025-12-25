As UN Turns 80 Amid Global Crises, India Says Ready For Greater Role

Criticising the UN over migration, Trump said, "Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should... it's actually creating new problems for us to solve. The best example is... the crisis of uncontrolled migration... The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.” Trump noted that in 2024, the UN budgeted USD 372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the US.