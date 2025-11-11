India Calls For UN Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism And Illicit Arms Trafficking

At the UN Security Council, India highlights threats from weapons smuggled to terrorist groups and urges zero-tolerance for states enabling them.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
India UN Security Council, cross-border terrorism, illicit arms trafficking
Harish’s comments came just hours after a powerful explosion near New Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least nine people and injured many others. | Photo: AP; Representative image
  • India tells the UN that illicit arms trafficking fuels terrorism across its borders.

  • Envoy Parvathaneni Harish urges a zero-tolerance approach to sponsors of terror.

  • Remarks follow the Red Fort blast that killed nine and injured several in New Delhi.

India has called on the United Nations Security Council to adopt a zero-tolerance stance towards those facilitating or sponsoring the movement of illicit weapons used in terrorism, in remarks seen as a pointed reference to Pakistan.

According to PTI, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, told the Security Council on Monday that the diversion and trafficking of small arms and ammunition to armed non-State actors and terrorist groups continue to threaten international peace and security.

“India has fought the scourge of terrorism for several decades and is therefore aware of the dangers posed by the diversion and illicit transfer of small arms and ammunition to armed non-State actors and terrorist groups,” Harish said during the UN Security Council Open Debate on Small Arms.

Harish’s comments came just hours after a powerful explosion near New Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least nine people and injured many others. The blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

“India has suffered due to cross-border terrorism carried out using illicit weapons trafficked across our borders, including now through the use of drones,” Harish said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. “The increase in the volume and sophistication of such arsenals reminds us that these groups cannot sustain themselves without being enabled, financed or supported.”

According to PTI, India told the Council that illicit trafficking of small arms remains a major factor sustaining armed groups and terrorist organisations. “The consistent access of such entities to weapons highlights the need for coordinated action to prevent their acquisition. The Security Council must continue to uphold a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to those who facilitate, sponsor, finance or enable the use and movement of such weapons,” Harish said.

He further stressed that arms embargoes authorised by the Council are an important mechanism to limit the flow of weapons into conflict zones and must be implemented “consistently, objectively and without selectivity.”

Harish pointed out that the illicit trade and diversion of small arms and light weapons remain a serious threat to peace and security and have broad implications for development, humanitarian efforts and socio-economic stability.

“India attaches high importance to preventing, combating and eradicating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons,” he said, noting that an integrated approach should address both security and developmental aspects. He underlined that effective control requires national ownership through strong legislation, political commitment and a coordinated organisational structure, reported PTI.

Harish also emphasised the need for “effective data management to enable real-time tracing and accountability, risk management to prevent diversion and misuse, and security protocols and deterrence measures to strengthen border controls and stockpile management.”

Citing the UN Secretary-General’s report on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Harish said it notes that porous borders, weak stockpile security and cross-border trafficking networks enable a steady flow of weapons, while improvised and craft-produced arms make tracing even more difficult.

He added that international cooperation is essential to curb diversion and trafficking by improving customs coordination, intelligence-sharing and information exchange.

India supports strengthening the implementation of the UN Programme of Action and the International Tracing Instrument through stronger laws, export controls, information sharing and capacity building, Harish said. He reiterated India’s “firm commitment to preventing the misuse of small arms and light weapons by terrorist groups” and its contribution to the global fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

