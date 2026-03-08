T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions And Runners-Up Earn After India Vs New Zealand Final?

ICC announces record prize pool for T20 World Cup 2026. Check how much India or New Zealand will earn as champions, runners-up and prize money for every stage

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions And Runners-Up Earn
The excitement is palpable as the Narendra Modi Stadium is set for the T20 World Cup final clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 6, 2026. Photo: X/ICC
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India vs New Zealand will clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • New Zealand reached the final after a dominant win in the semi-final

  • The tournament features a record prize pool announced by the ICC

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set for a blockbuster finish as India and New Zealand prepare to battle for the trophy in the final. The tournament, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has seen 20 teams compete across several weeks, delivering thrilling matches and standout performances.

India entered the competition as the defending champions after lifting the 2024 title, while New Zealand have impressed throughout the campaign and are chasing their first-ever T20 World Cup crown.

Beyond the on-field action, the ICC has also raised the financial rewards for teams in the 2026 edition. The tournament’s total prize pool stands at USD 13.5 million, approximately INR 120 crore, marking a notable increase from the previous edition in 2024.

Also Check: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Champions and runners-up prize money in T20 World Cup 2026

The team that wins the T20 World Cup 2026 final will take home a massive USD 3 million, which converts to approximately INR 27.48 crore. The runners-up will also receive a significant reward of USD 1.6 million, around INR 14.65 crore.

Teams that reached the semi-finals but failed to make the final will earn USD 790,000 each, which is roughly INR 7.24 crore. Meanwhile, sides that progressed to the Super 8 stage will receive USD 380,000 each, equivalent to about INR 3.48 crore.

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score

Even teams eliminated earlier in the competition are guaranteed earnings. Each side that finished in the group stage without reaching the Super 8 will still receive USD 250,000, approximately INR 2.29 crore. The ICC has designed the structure to ensure that every participating team benefits financially from the tournament.

Bigger prize pool than the 2024 edition

The 2026 tournament features a larger prize pool compared to the 2024 T20 World Cup. The previous edition had a total purse of USD 11.25 million, making the 2026 event about 20 percent higher in overall rewards.

In 2024, India lifted the trophy and earned USD 2.45 million for their victory, while runners-up South Africa received USD 1.28 million. The increased payouts in 2026 reflect the ICC’s growing commercial success and the global popularity of T20 cricket.

Q

Who will play the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

A

India and New Zealand will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Q

What is the total prize pool for the T20 World Cup 2026?

A

The ICC has announced a total prize pool of USD 13.5 million for the tournament.

