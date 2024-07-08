BCCI's Rs 125 Crore Cash Prize: Who Gets How Much In Victorious T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Cricket Team

The victorious Indian team players, staff, coaches and the senior members of the selection committee were recently awarded a cash reward of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanks to their T20 World Cup heroics in Barbados. (More Cricket News)
However, the question one is asking as to who gets how much from this huge amount. As per a report in The Indian Express, the Rs 125 crore cash reward will be distributed amongst the players, staff, coaches, support staff and the senior selection committee members.
As per report, the major chunk from the reward will go to the players and the head coach Rahul Dravid. 15 members of the squad, including the ones who did not play, will get Rs 5 crore along with Dravid.
Dravid's coaching staff- batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip will be getting Rs 2.5 crore each.
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will be handed Rs 1 crore. Whereas the reserves that include Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, will also get Rs 1 crore.
“Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice,” a BCCI source told the Indian Express.
The other support staff includes three physiotherapists (Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj), three throwdown specialists (Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani), two masseurs (Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade), and the strength and conditioning coach (Soham Desai), will also be getting Rs 2 crore each.
Besides the aforementioned members, the likes of video analyst, staff members, media officers and logistical members will also be handed the cash reward.