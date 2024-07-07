Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Moving To London Permanently? Internet Speculation Grows - Reports

Rumors of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's potential relocation to the United Kingdom have been swirling online for months. These whispers intensified yesterday as Kohli reportedly flew straight to London to be with his family following the victory parade in Mumbai, further fueling speculation about a permanent move. Many media reports suggest that. (More Cricket News)
Kohli's post-parade dash to London has reignited social media buzz about a potential move to the UK for him and Anushka Sharma, particularly after his cricket retirement.
Kohli and Sharma have been seen in London a lot in last one year. This has people wondering if they might be moving there. In December, Kohli even took a break from cricket to visit his family in London, and they were spotted at a restaurant. With Kohli recently retiring, the rumors of a UK move are making his fans worried on social media.
Adding to the relocation rumors, a report from The Times Of India states Kohli and Sharma's son, Akaay, was born in a London hospital this year.
Kohli has always craved a normal life, and recent visits to London have fans wondering if that's his future. He's spoken openly about the difficulty of maintaining a normal life in India due to his celebrity status. With his recent retirement from cricket, the possibility of a permanent move to the UK seems more likely than ever.
According to a report of Hindustan Times, Kohli and Sharma have been revealed as directors of a UK-based management consultancy named Magik Lamp. The company, incorporated in August 2022 and located in West Yorkshire, could be a business venture for the couple or a hint towards their future plans.