Sachin Tendulkar Meets And Inspires Inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup Winning Cricket Team In Mumbai
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar met the T20 World Cup-winning Indian Women's blind cricket team and praised their determination to overcome challenges and bring glory to the country while emphasizing the long road ahead . The meeting between the former India cricketer and the women’s blind cricket team took place here at the MIG Cricket Club on Tuesday.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE