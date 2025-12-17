Sachin Tendulkar Hails Inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup Winning Cricket Team In Special Meet Mumbai Meet

Legendary Indian cricket met with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian Women's blind cricket team in Mumbai and showered praise on them for their historic achievement while cautioning them that it's only the start of a journey

Sachin Tendulkar praises India blind womens team
India won the inaugural blind women's T20 World Cup by beating Nepal by 7 wickets. Photo: X/Cricket Association for the Blind in India
  • Sachin Tendulkar met with the team at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai

  • India beat Nepal by 7-wickets in the final of the World Cup

  • Sachin also inspired them to keep bringing glory for the country

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar met the T20 World Cup-winning Indian Women's blind cricket team and praised their determination to overcome challenges and bring glory to the country.

The meeting between the former India cricketer and the women’s blind cricket team took place here at the MIG Cricket Club on Tuesday.

"The legend reminded the team that success brings with it greater responsibility. He said expectations would rise, and meeting them would demand even harder work and sharper focus," the organisers said in a statement.

"Emphasising that the World Cup victory was not an endpoint, he described it as the beginning of a longer journey, one that now carries the weight of inspiration for countless others," it added.

Deepika TC, the captain of the Indian women’s blind cricket team said, "We have always played with passion and belief, but hearing words of encouragement from him has touched our hearts deeply."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Tags

