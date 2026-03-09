India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final near India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI

1/9 Cricket fans waving the country's national flag celebrate after India defeated New Zealand final match of T20 World Cup in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh





2/9 Cricket fans celebrate after India won the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





3/9 Cricket fans celebrate India's win in the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand, in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





4/9 New Delhi: Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





5/9 Patna: Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match, in Patna. | Photo: PTI





6/9 A man carrying the national flag walks past fireworks during celebrations after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match, in Patna. | Photo: PTI





7/9 Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI





8/9 Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, in Bardhaman district of West Bengal. | Photo: PTI





9/9 Cricket fans celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI





