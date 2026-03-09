India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country
Fans erupted in spontaneous celebrations across the country after India's historic T20 World Cup title defence at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (March 8, 2026). The Men In Blue thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title successfully. India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for a third time, having claimed the title under MS Dhoni in 2007 and under Rohit Sharma in 2024. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul, and Sanju Samson the Player of the Tournament for his match-winning three consecutive fifties.
