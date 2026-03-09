India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

Fans erupted in spontaneous celebrations across the country after India's historic T20 World Cup title defence at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (March 8, 2026). The Men In Blue thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title successfully. India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for a third time, having claimed the title under MS Dhoni in 2007 and under Rohit Sharma in 2024. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul, and Sanju Samson the Player of the Tournament for his match-winning three consecutive fifties.

IND wins ICC Men's T20 WC fans Celebration in New Delhi
Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final near India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Lucknow
Cricket fans waving the country's national flag celebrate after India defeated New Zealand final match of T20 World Cup in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Hyderabad
Cricket fans celebrate after India won the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Guwahati
Cricket fans celebrate India's win in the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand, in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in New Delhi
New Delhi: Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Patna
Patna: Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Patna
A man carrying the national flag walks past fireworks during celebrations after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Nagpur
Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in West Bengal
Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, in Bardhaman district of West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
IND wins ICC Mens T20 WC fans Celebration in Prayagraj
Cricket fans celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
