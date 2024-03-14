Incredible Momentum In India-US Defence Relationship, Says Pentagon Official

The final area of growth in the partnership has been in the scope and texture of our high-level bilateral engagements, he said. "At least from the outside, it's apparent that there's just a very high frequency of engagements between our senior leaders, from the President, Prime Minister, our national security advisors and cabinet officials. It would be hard to find a month in the calendar year when there's not a high-level exchange, and then probably at least a handful of mid-level exchanges between our governments,” Iyer said.