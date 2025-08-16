India Welcomes Alaska Summit, Reaffirms Dialogue As Only Path To Ukraine Peace

India welcomed the Alaska Summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling their pursuit of peace “highly commendable.”
MEA reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to resolve the Ukraine conflict, echoing PM Modi’s “not an era of war” message.
The three-hour summit ended without a formal deal, though Trump described the talks as “very successful” and emphasized the need for a peace agreement.
India on Saturday welcomed the outcome of the high-level Alaska Summit between the United States and Russia, reaffirming that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to ending the conflict in Ukraine.
In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.”
“India appreciates the progress made at the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” he added.
India has consistently maintained its stance that the Ukraine crisis can only be resolved through negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message at the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022, when he underlined that “this is not an era of war”, has since been echoed at multiple international forums and reinforced in joint communiqués worldwide.
The Alaska Summit, held on Friday, brought together President Trump and President Putin for nearly three hours of discussions. While no formal agreement was announced, both sides stressed the importance of continued engagement.
In a post on Truth Social, President Trump described the summit as “a great and very successful day in Alaska” and reiterated that the best path forward would be through a “peace agreement.”
The meeting is being seen as a fresh attempt at breaking the deadlock in the nearly three-year-long conflict, with India once again emphasizing its support for peace through dialogue.