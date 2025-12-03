Putin Hosts Witkoff And Kushner In Moscow For Ukraine Peace Talks

Just prior to the session, during a VTB Investment Forum address, Putin issued a stark warning to Europe, accusing NATO-backed governments of "obstructing American efforts" to broker peace and deeming their counter-proposals "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow. "Russia does not seek war with Europe, but if it starts one, it will end so swiftly there will be no one left to negotiate with," he declared, threatening to sever Ukraine's Black Sea access in retaliation for drone strikes on Russian tankers.