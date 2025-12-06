Supriya Shrinate Claims Putin Is 'Suffering, Coughing' From Delhi Air Pollution

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on December 4, 2025, for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to India in four years. The visit included the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as trade, defense, energy, and technology. Agreements were signed to boost economic cooperation, with trade between the two nations reaching $63.6 billion in the previous fiscal year.