Supriya Shrinate Claims Putin Is 'Suffering, Coughing' From Delhi Air Pollution

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on December 4, 2025, for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to India in four years. The visit included the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as trade, defense, energy, and technology. Agreements were signed to boost economic cooperation, with trade between the two nations reaching $63.6 billion in the previous fiscal year.
During the visit, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) hovered between 250 and 370, categorized as poor to severe, primarily due to factors like vehicular emissions, construction dust, and stubble burning in neighboring states. PM2.5 levels ranged from 100-270 micrograms per cubic meter, exceeding World Health Organization safety limits. Exposure to such air quality is equivalent to smoking approximately 25 cigarettes over 24 hours, according to health experts.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted on X (formerly Twitter) on December 5, citing unnamed sources that Putin was 'extremely troubled by pollution,' experiencing repeated coughing and discomfort. The claim circulated widely on social media, with over 8,000 likes and nearly 2,000 reposts. However, no official statements from the Russian or Indian governments confirmed these reports, and video footage from the summits showed standard proceedings without visible signs of distress