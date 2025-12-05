Putin In India: Bilateral Trade, Defence Talks, Business Forum Meetings & More On Day 2 Agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India moves into its crucial diplomatic phase today, with a ceremonial welcome, delegation-level talks and a packed bilateral agenda set to define Day 2 of his trip.
The Russian leader will be received at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a tri-services guard of honour, followed by a solemn visit to Raj Ghat to pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.
The substantive engagements are scheduled at Hyderabad House, where Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold structured talks alongside senior officials from both sides.
Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently, including discussions on Russia’s possible supply of Su-57 fighter jets to India. Energy trade will be another central theme, as New Delhi looks to secure affordable Russian crude amid the complications of U.S. tariffs and sanctions under the Trump administration. Later in the day, the two leaders will address a joint press briefing and participate in a business event organised by FICCI and Roscongress. President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in the evening, before Putin departs around 9 pm.
Traffic Advisory
As part of the traffic advisory, Delhi Traffic police announced routes to avoid, along with alternative routes to use. Restrictions and diversions were announced around major areas, including ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, and Rajghat Crossing.
As per the advisory, special arrangements have been made for smooth traffic regulation on 5 December. No vehicles allowed to park or stop on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road from 10 am to 11:30 am.
Vehicles found parked would be towed away for disobedience. Towed vehicles will be kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir.
Traffic diversions will be put up on Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas crossing, San Martin to ABHM crossing, San Martin to Abhai crossing, on Sunheri Masjid and roads around Rail Bhawan.
It also advised commuters to avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.
The alternative routes which can be used by commuters include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.
Recap of Day 1: A Personal Welcome, Carpool Diplomacy and Private Talks
Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for his first India trip in over four years. Breaking protocol, Prime Minister Modi personally received him at Palam airport with a warm embrace, signalling the importance of the visit. The two leaders then shared an unusual and symbolic moment of “carpool diplomacy,” travelling together in the same vehicle from the airport to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where they were seen speaking informally and sharing light conversation.
Modi hosted Putin for a private dinner later that evening, with details of the discussions kept confidential. During an interaction, Putin responded to questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on India’s purchases of Russian oil by noting that the United States itself continues to buy nuclear fuel from Russia — arguing that India should enjoy similar freedom in its energy choices.
With a mix of personal camaraderie and high-stakes agenda items, the visit now enters its decisive second day, where the outcomes of formal negotiations will take shape.