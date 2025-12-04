Vladimir Putin In India: Su-57 Jets, Trade, Energy Talks On Agenda

Putin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner soon after arrival, marking the start of the bilateral talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi today for a two-day visit — his first since before Russia invaded Ukraine. The trip, underscoring the enduring “special and privileged” partnership between India and Russia, kicks off with a private dinner invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alongside the dinner, a flurry of high-stakes discussions is expected to unfold.
Defence cooperation will be front and centre. Officials say the possible supply of Su-57 fifth-generation stealth jets to India is on the agenda, along with talks on air-defence equipment and other military hardware.
While no major new contract may be finalised immediately, the visit seeks to consolidate and expand ongoing collaboration in defence.
Simultaneously, economic and energy issues will be discussed in depth. Leaders aim to rejuvenate bilateral trade, explore a labour-mobility agreement that would facilitate Indian professionals working in Russia, and expand cooperation in energy, industrial, and technological sectors. The visit also offers a chance to broaden cooperation across civil nuclear energy, space, mining, and health sectors — reflecting a comprehensive vision for India–Russia cooperation in coming years.