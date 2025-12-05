India, Russia Seal Five-Year Plan To Boost Trade As Modi Urges Dialogue On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, attend the talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo: AP/PTI; Alexander Kazakov

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, attend the talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo: AP/PTI; Alexander Kazakov