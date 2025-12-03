Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

A Kremlin spokesperson described the discussions as “constructive” but said that several parts of the US-drafted peace proposal remain unacceptable to Russia. The US delegation has not commented since departing Moscow. Photo: AP; Representative Image

