Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Five hours of US–Russia talks in Moscow ended without progress on a Ukraine peace deal, with Russia rejecting key parts of the draft plan.
Major disagreements persist over territorial concessions, European security guarantees and the framework of any future settlement.
Zelensky insists Ukraine must be part of the talks and receive firm security protections, while US officials say the proposal has been refined but remains unresolved.
The Kremlin on Tuesday indicated that five hours of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior US negotiators failed to achieve a breakthrough on securing a peace agreement for Ukraine. The meeting, held in Moscow, was attended by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, following weeks of intense diplomacy aimed at ending the war.
A Kremlin spokesperson described the discussions as “constructive” but said that several parts of the US-drafted peace proposal remain unacceptable to Russia. The US delegation has not commented since departing Moscow.
Earlier in the day, Putin criticised changes sought by Ukraine and European nations to the initial US-backed plan, declaring them unacceptable. He warned that if Europe chose to escalate, “we are ready right now”. Kyiv and its European allies have been pushing Washington to amend sections of the draft deal, which was previously seen as leaning in Russia’s favour when leaked in November.
Putin’s senior aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia agreed with some elements of the proposal but strongly objected to others. “We have not come up with a compromise version yet. A lot of work lies ahead,” he said. Major sticking points include whether Ukraine should cede territory it still controls and what security guarantees Europe should provide.
Moscow also remains deeply divided from European governments over the broader expectations of any settlement. Putin reiterated criticism of European leaders, accusing them of believing they could impose a strategic defeat on Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected a briefing from the US negotiators but it remained unclear whether the delegation would travel to Kyiv. Speaking during a visit to Ireland, Zelensky said there was a greater opportunity to end the war “now more than ever”, but stressed that Ukraine must be part of any negotiations and must receive robust security guarantees, including NATO-aligned protections — an option opposed by both Russia and President Trump.
Ukraine has participated in two high-level discussions on the draft plan with US officials in recent weeks. The White House has said the proposal has been “very much refined”, though details of the updated version remain undisclosed.
Putin, who believes Russia holds the battlefield advantage, has maintained hardline positions, while Zelensky has insisted he will not surrender control of eastern Ukrainian regions. As the Kremlin meeting unfolded, Trump told his cabinet that resolving the conflict remained difficult, calling it “a mess”.
In an interview broadcast the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said progress had been made but emphasised that the outcome ultimately depended on Putin. “The decisions have to be made, in the case of Russia, by Putin alone,” he said. “Putin can end this war on the Russian side.”