Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Reigning Champions Take On Newly Crowned SMAT Winners

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), KL Rahul(w), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnan Shrijith, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Shreesha Achar, Sharath BR, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Robin Minz(w), Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shubham Singh, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna, Rajandeep Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Ishan Kishan Eyes Another Trophy
Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan is having a great time in his cricket career. The star wicketkeeper-batter guided Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph recently and was later rewarded by getting a place in India's squad for the T20I World Cup. He's now aiming to get Jharkhand another trophy.
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Welcome to live coverage of Jharkhand vs Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1. Today’s elite group clash unfolds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both sides aiming for a strong start in India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament.