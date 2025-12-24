Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Reigning Champions Take On Newly Crowned SMAT Winners

Ishan Kishan celebrates his century for Jharkhand against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. X/BCCI Domestic

Good Morning Indian cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match between defending champions Karnataka face and the recently crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners Jharkhand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Karnataka, led by Mayank Agarwal, enters the tournament with an aim to defend their record-extending fifth title while Jharkhand, fresh off their recent T20 success under Ishan Kishan, aims to translate that very momentum into the 50-over format. Both the sides contain some heavyweights as well as rising domestic stars. Stay tuned as we bring you ball-by-ball updates and key highlights from the game.

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), KL Rahul(w), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnan Shrijith, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Shreesha Achar, Sharath BR, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Robin Minz(w), Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shubham Singh, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna, Rajandeep Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma