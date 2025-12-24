Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Reigning Champions Take On Newly Crowned SMAT Winners

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Track the live scores and play-by-play updates of the Group A encounter between Jharkhand and Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, December 24

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26
Ishan Kishan celebrates his century for Jharkhand against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. X/BCCI Domestic
Good Morning Indian cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match between defending champions Karnataka face and the recently crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners Jharkhand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Karnataka, led by Mayank Agarwal, enters the tournament with an aim to defend their record-extending fifth title while Jharkhand, fresh off their recent T20 success under Ishan Kishan, aims to translate that very momentum into the 50-over format. Both the sides contain some heavyweights as well as rising domestic stars. Stay tuned as we bring you ball-by-ball updates and key highlights from the game.
LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), KL Rahul(w), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnan Shrijith, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Shreesha Achar, Sharath BR, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Robin Minz(w), Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shubham Singh, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna, Rajandeep Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Ishan Kishan Eyes Another Trophy

Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan is having a great time in his cricket career. The star wicketkeeper-batter guided Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph recently and was later rewarded by getting a place in India's squad for the T20I World Cup. He's now aiming to get Jharkhand another trophy.

Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome

Welcome to live coverage of Jharkhand vs Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1. Today’s elite group clash unfolds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both sides aiming for a strong start in India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament.

