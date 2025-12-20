Sunil Gavaskar Backs Ishan Kishan’s Inclusion In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Sunil Gavaskar backed the inclusion of in-form batter Ishan Kishan in India’s T20 World Cup squad, while Harbhajan Singh praised the selectors for the tough decision to drop Shubman Gill

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Ishan Kishan’s T20 World Cup Selection
File photo of former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar. Photo: X | BCCI
  • Sunil Gavaskar supported the inclusion of in-form batter Ishan Kishan in India’s T20 World Cup squad

  • The selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, recalled Kishan and Rinku Singh but left out struggling T20 player Shubman Gill

  • Kishan earned his spot after a strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performance, leading Jharkhand to the title with a brilliant century

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday backed the selection of in-form batter Ishan Kishan in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup while former spinner Harbhajan Singh gave the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel full marks for taking the tough call of dropping Shubhman Gill.

The national selectors brought back wicketkeeper-batter Kishan along with Rinku Singh while dropping Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill who has been struggling in the T20 format.

Kishan, who has been out of favour for much of the year following fitness and availability issues, has impressed in recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading Jharkhand to the title with a splendid hundred.

"When you see someone performing, you pick him. Ishan Kishan has already been in the side and shown he can do it. That is a big plus. His current form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy proves that domestic cricket performance must be the selection criteria, not just the IPL," JioStar expert Gavaskar said.

"I am very happy for him. He was out of the team for a couple of years but made a fantastic comeback by leading his state team Jharkhand to a title winning season." Gavaskar termed Gill's omission as a surprise but said "maybe just that lack of form and touch went against him".

"It is a surprise. He is a classic, quality batter who had a fabulous season post the 2024 T20 World Cup. Yes, he struggled in a few matches against South Africa. But class is permanent, and form is temporary.

"He was also coming back after a long break and was out of rhythm. When you are not in rhythm in T20 cricket, where you have to attack from the start, it is hard.

"His natural game is more for Test cricket, playing along the ground. The shots needed in T20 do not come as easily to him. But he is a very good player. We have seen that in the IPL, so T20 is not new to him. Maybe just that lack of form and touch went against him."

Gavaskar said he felt bad for Jitesh Sharma who missed out.

"He (Jitesh) did nothing wrong. He was a very good wicketkeeper in his chances, and after MS Dhoni, he was perhaps the best at helping the captain with DRS calls from behind the stumps. It is tough on him, but he is young. He just needs to go back to domestic cricket and keep performing." Harbhajan lauded the selection committee for taking the right call.

"I give chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the management 10 out of 10. It must have been tough to leave out Shubman Gill, but it is not the end for him in T20s.

"The team combination was the priority. I am very happy Rinku Singh is in the team, and Ishan Kishan has also returned. We spoke about him being in contention, and he got a spot. He is in good form.

"They did not take Jitesh Sharma because they already have enough batters for number seven or eight. With Gill out, you need a powerful hitter at the top who can also keep wicket, so these two changes are good. Having Axar Patel as vice-captain is a very good decision. Overall, they have done a very good job. I hope the team plays well and wins the cup."

He said Gill should take his omission to his stride and work to do better in future.

"Gill being left out does not make him a lesser player. We know his quality in any format. He is a very well-prepared player. When he plays, he can outshine others. This is not the end for him. A player will feel this setback, but I am sure the management or Ajit Agarkar will talk to him.

"This is a small setback, but he will learn from it. He is a mature captain and player. He should use this as motivation to become even better. If I could tell him, I would say this is the beginning of something big for him."

Published At:
