India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Eden Gardens Laser Show During Crucial Super 8 Clash

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri criticise Eden Gardens laser show during India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash amid India’s tense run chase

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Eden Gardens Laser Show
A laser show entertains the spectators during a drinks break of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar criticised the laser show during India’s run chase at Eden Gardens

  • Ravi Shastri also raised concerns over lights being switched off mid-match

  • The incident occurred with India at 53/2 chasing 196 in a virtual knockout

India’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against West Indies at Eden Gardens witnessed unexpected controversy after a mid-innings laser show drew sharp criticism from former Indian legends during the run chase. The high-stakes encounter effectively functions as a virtual knockout, with the winner progressing to the semifinals while the losing side faces elimination.

West Indies earlier posted a challenging 195/6 in 20 overs, riding on a powerful middle-order effort after a steady opening start. Despite India pulling things back through spin in the middle overs, late acceleration helped the Caribbean side push close to the 200 mark on a batting-friendly Kolkata surface. The target immediately put pressure on India’s chase under packed-house conditions at one of the country’s most iconic venues.

At the time of the incident, India were 53/2 after six overs in the powerplay while chasing 196. A scheduled drinks break followed, typically used by coaching staff to communicate tactics and plan the next phase of the innings. However, the stadium lights were briefly turned off as part of an entertainment laser show organised for spectators, triggering criticism from commentators.

Also Check: India vs West Indies live score

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Eden Gardens Laser Show During Live Match

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar strongly objected to the decision, saying, “This is the World Cup. It is a do or die match, it should be taken seriously.” He further added, “It is not right to use such lights while the match is going on. The players can lose their rhythm… This is a World Cup match.”

Related Content
Related Content

Gavaskar highlighted that sudden darkness followed by rapid restoration of floodlights could affect player concentration and vision, particularly during a tense chase where momentum plays a decisive role.

Ravi Shastri Echoes Concerns as Debate Grows

Former head coach Ravi Shastri backed Gavaskar’s remarks from the commentary box, stating, “Suddenly switching the lights on and off is not right for the players. This is not right when such a crucial match of the World Cup is going on.”

The incident has sparked debate over balancing fan entertainment with match integrity during ICC tournaments. While light shows are common in franchise leagues, critics argue that international knockout fixtures demand uninterrupted playing conditions.

With India rebuilding after early wickets and the required rate climbing, the focus quickly returned to the field, but the laser-show controversy added an unusual subplot to an already decisive World Cup encounter in Kolkata.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  4. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

  5. The Second Assault At Hathras

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times