India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Eden Gardens Laser Show During Crucial Super 8 Clash

Sunil Gavaskar criticised the laser show during India’s run chase at Eden Gardens
Ravi Shastri also raised concerns over lights being switched off mid-match
The incident occurred with India at 53/2 chasing 196 in a virtual knockout
India’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against West Indies at Eden Gardens witnessed unexpected controversy after a mid-innings laser show drew sharp criticism from former Indian legends during the run chase. The high-stakes encounter effectively functions as a virtual knockout, with the winner progressing to the semifinals while the losing side faces elimination.
West Indies earlier posted a challenging 195/6 in 20 overs, riding on a powerful middle-order effort after a steady opening start. Despite India pulling things back through spin in the middle overs, late acceleration helped the Caribbean side push close to the 200 mark on a batting-friendly Kolkata surface. The target immediately put pressure on India’s chase under packed-house conditions at one of the country’s most iconic venues.
At the time of the incident, India were 53/2 after six overs in the powerplay while chasing 196. A scheduled drinks break followed, typically used by coaching staff to communicate tactics and plan the next phase of the innings. However, the stadium lights were briefly turned off as part of an entertainment laser show organised for spectators, triggering criticism from commentators.
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Eden Gardens Laser Show During Live Match
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar strongly objected to the decision, saying, “This is the World Cup. It is a do or die match, it should be taken seriously.” He further added, “It is not right to use such lights while the match is going on. The players can lose their rhythm… This is a World Cup match.”
Gavaskar highlighted that sudden darkness followed by rapid restoration of floodlights could affect player concentration and vision, particularly during a tense chase where momentum plays a decisive role.
Ravi Shastri Echoes Concerns as Debate Grows
Former head coach Ravi Shastri backed Gavaskar’s remarks from the commentary box, stating, “Suddenly switching the lights on and off is not right for the players. This is not right when such a crucial match of the World Cup is going on.”
The incident has sparked debate over balancing fan entertainment with match integrity during ICC tournaments. While light shows are common in franchise leagues, critics argue that international knockout fixtures demand uninterrupted playing conditions.
With India rebuilding after early wickets and the required rate climbing, the focus quickly returned to the field, but the laser-show controversy added an unusual subplot to an already decisive World Cup encounter in Kolkata.