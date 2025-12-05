Delhi Announces Major Traffic Curbs Ahead of Putin’s Visit

Police issue extensive diversions across central Delhi; commuters urged to plan travel and use public transport.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Announces Major Traffic Curbs Ahead of Putin's Visit
Delhi Announces Major Traffic Curbs Ahead of Putin's Visit
  • Delhi Police announced major traffic restrictions and diversions on Friday due to Vladimir Putin’s visit.

  • Key central Delhi roads — including Janpath, Akbar Road and Pragati Maidan Tunnel — will face closures, no-parking zones and towing enforcement.

  • Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and public transport, especially for airport, station and ISBT travel.

Due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, there will be traffic limits and diversions in a number of areas of the nation's capital, including central Delhi, on Friday. The Delhi Police issued a warning advising commuters to make appropriate travel plans.

As part of his engagements in the city, Putin is anticipated to visit Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, and Rashtrapati Bhavan, among other locations.

PM Modi talks with Russian President Putin - AP
Putin Arrives In New Delhi For Bilateral Summit

BY Outlook News Desk

Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath Road, Pragati Maidan tunnel, and ITO Chowk are just a few of the locations where commuters and office workers will encounter traffic detours.

W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover Bypass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg will all have traffic curbs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It stated that commuters have been instructed to take alternate routes and that the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards Hanuman Setu will be blocked during this time.

"Parking will be allowed only in designated areas," it read.

No parking will be permitted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Hanuman Setu'Shanti Van to Rajghat, IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and along Nishad Raj Marg and IP Marg on Friday, it added.

Vehicles parked on these stretches will be towed and prosecuted as per law, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park from 10 am to 11.30 am on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.

Automobiles that are parked in violation of the warning will be towed and stored at the traffic pits in front of Bhairon Mandir and Kali Bari Mandir Marg.

Later in the day, the two leaders will address a joint press briefing and participate in a business event organised by FICCI and Roscongress. President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in the evening, before Putin departs around 9 pm. - X.com/Narendra Modi
Putin In India: Bilateral Trade, Defence Talks, Business Forum Meetings & More On Day 2 Agenda

BY Outlook News Desk

Diversions at Vandematram Marg to Simon Bolivar Marg, RA Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas Crossing, San Martin to ABHM Crossing, San Martin to Abhai Crossing, Sunheri Masjid Road, and R A Rail Bhawan are listed in the alert.

The Delhi Traffic Police advise avoiding Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road during this time. Instead, they recommend using DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, and Rafi Marg.

Diversions announced for this period include Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover-Barakhamba Road, Sunheri Masjid Road and R A Rail Bhawan.

The advisory adds that Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover'Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, W Point, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road should be avoided, and that commuters may instead use DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.

Between 3 pm and 5 pm, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Janpath Road, R A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Vehicles found parked will be towed and prosecuted and kept at the designated traffic pits, it said.

According to the advisory, between 5 pm and 9 pm, no parking or halting will be allowed on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.

The advisory lists diversions at Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover-Barakhamba Road, W Point, MLNP, Q Point, Sunheri Masjid Road, R A Sunheri Masjid Road, Claridge Hotel, Akbar Road, Man Singh Road, NSCI Club at Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das Road or Tilak Marg.

Additionally, it advised avoiding Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Janpath Road, Kartavya Path, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Road.

The advice suggests Prithvi Raj Road, DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, and Maulana Azad Road as alternate routes.

Commuters are recommended by the Delhi Traffic Police to take public transit whenever possible and to schedule their travel ahead of time, particularly for the airport, train station and ISBT.

Tags

