Delhi Announces Major Traffic Curbs Ahead of Putin’s Visit

Due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, there will be traffic limits and diversions in a number of areas of the nation's capital, including central Delhi, on Friday. The Delhi Police issued a warning advising commuters to make appropriate travel plans.



As part of his engagements in the city, Putin is anticipated to visit Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, and Rashtrapati Bhavan, among other locations.