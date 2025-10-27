Delhi Issues Traffic Curbs Ahead of Chhath Puja, Heavy Congestion Expected Near Ghats

Thousands of devotees expected at major ghats; police advise avoiding key routes and using public transport from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Issues Traffic Curbs Ahead of Chhath Puja, Heavy Congestion Expected Near Ghats
Delhi Issues Traffic Curbs Ahead of Chhath Puja, Heavy Congestion Expected Near Ghats
  • Delhi Traffic Police announced citywide restrictions and diversions near major Chhath Puja ghats to manage heavy footfall over the next two days.

  • Large gatherings are expected at Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat, Geeta Colony, Kalindi Kunj, and Jagatpur, among others.

  • Commuters have been advised to avoid affected areas, use metro services, and park only in designated lots to prevent congestion.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued restirctions and diversions throughout the city in anticipation of the thousands of devotees who are expected to congregate at several ghats for Chhath Puja over the course of the next two days.

The notice states that from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, traffic flow on the roadways that border the main Chhath Puja ponds is anticipated to be impacted.  It is been recommended that commuters stay away from areas close to ghats and take public transit if feasible.

Significant crowds are anticipated in east and northeast Delhi at Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat, Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat close to the Old Iron Bridge, and Satyamev Jayate Ghat close to Geeta Colony, all of which are anticipated to attract over 45,000 devotees.

The DND Yamuna Khadar and Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park are also likely to witness heavy footfall. Slow movement of traffic is anticipated near Geeta Colony, IP Extension and Shastri Park, the advisory issued on Sunday said.

Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on GT Road in Bhajanpura between Shastri Park and Yudhishthir Setu on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Women carry bunches of bananas for rituals during the ongoing Chhath Puja festivities. - | Photo: PTI
Bihar Weather Forecast: Clear Skies for Chhath Puja; Rain Expected October 29-31

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road in Gandhi Nagar will be blocked Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 5 to 7 a.m.; traffic will be rerouted via Disused Canal Road.

Large crowds are anticipated on a number of ghats in central and northern Delhi, including Shyam Ghat in Jagatpur, which is anticipated to draw more than a lakh pilgrims.  According to the caution, significant crowds are also anticipated at Vaasudev Ghat near ISBT and Shani Mandir Ghat in Jagatpur.

According to the statement, traffic on Majnu ka Tila, Burari, Wazirabad Road, and in the vicinity of the Yamuna may continue to be heavy.

Significant crowds are anticipated at Bhola Ghat near Kalindi Kunj in south and southeast Delhi, where 2.5–3 lakh people are anticipated to congregate, according to police.

In northwest and outer Delhi, heavy gatherings are expected at Bhalswa Lake near the Golf Course and the UP Bihar Ekta Maha Manch near Majlis Park metro station. Traffic diversions are expected near Bawana, Holambi Kalan, Narela and stretches of the Outer Ring Road.

In west Delhi, major gatherings are anticipated at Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri. Traffic along Raja Puri main road, Dabri-Palam road and Mangolpuri may slow down in the evening.

Officials said no restrictions will apply on routes towards New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT, but commuters should plan for possible delays.

People have been advised to use Delhi Metro and other public transport.

Roadside parking will not be permitted near ghats, and vehicles must be parked only in designated lots, the advisory said.

Motorists have been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with police personnel deployed at key intersections, it added.

With PTI inputs.

