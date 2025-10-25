Chhath Puja 2025 - Date, Significance, Rituals And Celebration Of 4-Day Festival

As a Hindu festival, Chhath honours the life-sustaining energy of the Sun, symbolising gratitude, discipline, and devotion.

In 2025, Chhath Puja will be observed from Saturday, October 25 to Tuesday, October 28 2025. The four days are known as Nahay Khay, Kharna (Lohanda), Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya. Each day carries a unique spiritual and ritualistic significance.

Day 1 — Nahay Khay (Saturday, October 25, 2025): On the first day of the Chhath festival, which is dedicated to dedication and cleansing, the ball is dropped. "Nahay Khay" literally translates to "to bathe and eat." A sacred plunge in a river or pond, ideally in the Ganga or another holy body of water, is a way for devotees to wash away their sins, mentally and physically. After bathing, they prepare a simple satvik (pure vegetarian) meal, typically consisting of rice, chana dal, and bottle gourd (lauki) cooked in pure ghee. The food is made in a clean space, and to keep the symbolic purity, the devotees only eat it once a day. After this meal, no food is eaten until the next day's routine.Cleanliness, discipline, and simplicity are the main focuses of Nahay Khay.

Day 2 — Kharna or Lohanda (Sunday, October 26, 2025): The second day, known as Kharna, involves a rigorous day-long fast without water (nirjala vrat). The devotees spend the entire day in devotion, meditation, and preparations for the coming rituals. In the evening, after sunset, the fast is broken following the performance of the Kharna Puja. The prasad for this ritual typically includes gur ki kheer (rice pudding made with jaggery and milk), fruits, and chapatis. People give the prasad to the gods and then share it with their family, friends, and neighbours. After eating this holy dish, the followers start a 36-hour fast without food or water, which lasts until the last morning ritual. Kharna symbolises inner purification — a step to cleanse the mind and soul before offering prayers to the Sun God.

Day 3 — Sandhya Arghya (Monday, October 27, 2025): This is the most significant day of Chhath Puja. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, gather near riverbanks, ponds, or lakes in the evening to offer their first Arghya (offering) to the setting Sun. Sandhya Arghya is the name of his ritual. The women who fast, called Vrattins, pack a soop (a bamboo basket) with food offerings such as fruits, sugarcane, coconuts, traditional sweets called thekua, and lamps called diyas. As bhajans and folk songs honouring Surya and Chhathi Maiya are sung, the atmosphere takes on a heavenly quality. At sunset, devotees stand waist-deep in water and offer milk, water, and prasad to the setting Sun, praying for good health, prosperity, and well-being of their family. The reflection of countless diyas floating on the river creates a mesmerising sight, symbolising purity and devotion. This ritual holds immense spiritual significance, as the Sun is believed to be the eternal source of energy, healing, and life. Offering Arghya at sunset signifies gratitude for the past and hope for a bright future.