PM Modi Extends Greetings As Chhath Puja Concludes With Morning Arghya

PM Modi greeted devotees as the four-day Chhath Puja concluded with morning offerings to the Sun God.
He said the festival offers a divine glimpse into India’s enduring traditions.
The prime minister extended heartfelt wishes to all those observing the sacred fast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to devotees as the four-day Chhath festival concluded with the traditional morning offering to the Sun God.
According to PTI, Modi said the festival offered a “divine glimpse” into India’s enduring traditions. “Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja,” the prime minister said in a post on X.
PTI reported that he congratulated all those who participated in or observed the fast during the festival. “Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival along with all those who observed fast. May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated,” Modi said.
(With inputs from PTI)