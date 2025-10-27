No Water For Chhath Puja At Delhi’s Vasundhara Ghat Triggers Protest

Devotees protested at Trilokpuri over lack of water at Vasundhara Ghat during Chhath Puja.
Protesters accused the Delhi government of false promises and poor preparations.
Water scarcity and unclean ghats disrupted rituals after the site reopened after five years.
Amid police presence, several people gathered at the Trilokpuri traffic signal on Sunday morning to protest the absence of water at Vasundhara Ghat, where devotees had been permitted to perform Chhath Puja rituals for the first time in five years, Indian Express reported.
Chanting slogans such as “Chhath Puja ke liye paani do, paani do, Rekha Gupta hosh mein aaa”, the protesters demanded immediate arrangements for water at the site.
“We are on fast… water is very significant for the rituals. They have not even cleaned the ghat,” said Meena, 40, one of the devotees participating in the protest.
Another protester, Kamal Chettri, 40, accused the government of failing to deliver on its assurances. “All the people protesting here have been fasting since the last two days. Every year, at least the ghat was cleaned, but this time nothing has been done, even after they promised grand celebrations (on Chhath),” he said.
Jagriti, whose mother is observing the Chhath fast, expressed frustration over what she described as a lack of response from the authorities. “Vote lene ke liye toh janta ke pair chune aa jaate hai, aur phir baad mein humari chappal ghiswa dete hai,” she said, recalling that until Covid, she had celebrated the festival at the same ghat with “all facilities in place”. “This is a very precious festival of ours,” she added.
Bittu Kumar shared similar concerns. “The government has been making announcements since the last 10 days regarding Chhath Puja celebrations. They also deployed JCBs here and installed tents, but where is the water? How can the minister, one day before the festival, come and say that he would not allow water to be released?” he said, showing a video of Delhi minister Kapil Mishra who had visited the site recently.
According to the Indian Express, at the ghat, devotees were seen preparing their ‘sthals’, cleaning the area with brooms and spades. “Even if they provide water through tanks, I will be happy. Since Covid, we have been celebrating the festival at our terrace,” said another woman, while fixing a bamboo stick at her setup.
Chhath celebrations began on October 25 and will conclude on Tuesday.
What is Chhath Puja?
Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess associated with the Sun’s energy and the well-being of family and children. It is one of the most significant festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Delhi and Nepal. The festival spans four days, involving rituals such as fasting, bathing in rivers or ghats, and offering arghya (water offerings) to the setting and rising sun. Devotees observe it with great discipline, purity, and devotion.
Why people celebrate Chhath Puja?
People celebrate Chhath Puja to thank the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and family welfare. The Sun is regarded as the source of energy, light, and life, and worshipping it is believed to bring peace and balance. Devotees also pray to Chhathi Maiya for the protection and happiness of their children. The festival symbolises gratitude, purity, and harmony with nature.
(With inputs from Indian Express)