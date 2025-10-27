Bihar Weather Forecast: Clear Skies for Chhath Puja; Rain Expected October 29-31

Bihar Chhath Puja Weather Update

Bihar is experiencing favorable weather conditions for Chhath Puja celebrations, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting clear to partly cloudy skies during the critical ritual days of October 27-28, 2025. Morning fog and a mild chill have begun to set in across several districts, including Patna, offering a glimpse of approaching winter. Light fog will persist in the mornings while cloud cover is expected throughout the day, but no significant rainfall is predicted during the main Chhath festivities.​