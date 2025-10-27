Bihar Weather Forecast: Clear Skies for Chhath Puja; Rain Expected October 29-31

Bihar is set for pleasant weather during Chhath Puja 2025, with the IMD forecasting clear to partly cloudy skies on October 27–28. Light morning fog, mild chill, and comfortable temperatures between 30–33°C will create ideal conditions for the festive rituals across Patna, Gaya, and other districts.

Women carry bunches of bananas for rituals during the ongoing Chhath Puja festivities.
  • Clear weather for Chhath Puja on October 27-28 with morning fog

  • Temperatures: 24°C minimum, 30-33°C maximum across Bihar

  • Moderate to heavy rain expected October 29-31 due to Cyclone Montha

  • Sunset at 5:01-5:18 PM on Oct 27; Sunrise at 5:45-6:01 AM on Oct 28

Bihar Chhath Puja Weather Update

Bihar is experiencing favorable weather conditions for Chhath Puja celebrations, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting clear to partly cloudy skies during the critical ritual days of October 27-28, 2025. Morning fog and a mild chill have begun to set in across several districts, including Patna, offering a glimpse of approaching winter. Light fog will persist in the mornings while cloud cover is expected throughout the day, but no significant rainfall is predicted during the main Chhath festivities.​

The weather in Bihar today shows comfortable conditions with maximum temperatures ranging from 30-33°C and minimum temperatures around 24°C. Patna recorded 33.5°C maximum and 24.1°C minimum, while Gaya registered 32.6°C and 21.6°C, respectively. The hottest regions remain Araria and Forbesganj at 35.2°C.​

Chhath Puja Celebration Timings

For Chhath devotees, timing is absolute—the faithful must offer Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) exactly at sunset on October 27 and Usha Arghya (morning offering) at sunrise on October 28. Across Bihar's 38 districts, sunset on October 27 will occur between 5:01 PM and 5:18 PM, with Araria experiencing the earliest sunset and Bhabua the latest. Sunrise on October 28 will range from 5:45 AM to 6:01 AM, with Katihar seeing the earliest sunrise.​

Key District Timings:

  • Patna: Sunset 5:11 PM, Sunrise 5:55 AM

  • Gaya: Sunset 5:11 PM, Sunrise 5:55 AM

  • Bhagalpur: Sunset 5:04 PM, Sunrise 5:47 AM

  • Araria: Sunset 5:01 PM, Sunrise 5:46 AM

  • Bhabua: Sunset 5:18 PM, Sunrise 6:00 AM​

Bihar Rain Alert and Weekly Forecast

The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across multiple Bihar districts between October 29 and 31 as the northern impact of Cyclone Montha reaches the state. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in northern and northeastern districts, including Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Supaul, and Madhepura, with wind gusts between 30-40 kmph accompanied by lightning.​

On October 29, initial effects will be felt across western and central Bihar, spreading eastward by October 30-31, when the Seemanchal region is expected to experience the heaviest rainfall. While Bihar will not face direct cyclone landfall, moisture-laden winds from the system will cause heavy rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperature, signaling the onset of early winter chill.​

The IMD has urged residents and local authorities to remain alert and advised caution in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Light rain and cloudy skies are likely after October 28, with a fall of two to four degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures expected after Chhath festivities conclude.

