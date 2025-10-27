Bihar Weather Forecast: Clear Skies for Chhath Puja; Rain Expected October 29-31

Clear weather for Chhath Puja on October 27-28 with morning fog
Temperatures: 24°C minimum, 30-33°C maximum across Bihar
Moderate to heavy rain expected October 29-31 due to Cyclone Montha
Sunset at 5:01-5:18 PM on Oct 27; Sunrise at 5:45-6:01 AM on Oct 28
Bihar Chhath Puja Weather Update
Bihar is experiencing favorable weather conditions for Chhath Puja celebrations, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting clear to partly cloudy skies during the critical ritual days of October 27-28, 2025. Morning fog and a mild chill have begun to set in across several districts, including Patna, offering a glimpse of approaching winter. Light fog will persist in the mornings while cloud cover is expected throughout the day, but no significant rainfall is predicted during the main Chhath festivities.
The weather in Bihar today shows comfortable conditions with maximum temperatures ranging from 30-33°C and minimum temperatures around 24°C. Patna recorded 33.5°C maximum and 24.1°C minimum, while Gaya registered 32.6°C and 21.6°C, respectively. The hottest regions remain Araria and Forbesganj at 35.2°C.
Chhath Puja Celebration Timings
For Chhath devotees, timing is absolute—the faithful must offer Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) exactly at sunset on October 27 and Usha Arghya (morning offering) at sunrise on October 28. Across Bihar's 38 districts, sunset on October 27 will occur between 5:01 PM and 5:18 PM, with Araria experiencing the earliest sunset and Bhabua the latest. Sunrise on October 28 will range from 5:45 AM to 6:01 AM, with Katihar seeing the earliest sunrise.
Key District Timings:
Patna: Sunset 5:11 PM, Sunrise 5:55 AM
Gaya: Sunset 5:11 PM, Sunrise 5:55 AM
Bhagalpur: Sunset 5:04 PM, Sunrise 5:47 AM
Araria: Sunset 5:01 PM, Sunrise 5:46 AM
Bhabua: Sunset 5:18 PM, Sunrise 6:00 AM
Bihar Rain Alert and Weekly Forecast
The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across multiple Bihar districts between October 29 and 31 as the northern impact of Cyclone Montha reaches the state. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in northern and northeastern districts, including Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Supaul, and Madhepura, with wind gusts between 30-40 kmph accompanied by lightning.
On October 29, initial effects will be felt across western and central Bihar, spreading eastward by October 30-31, when the Seemanchal region is expected to experience the heaviest rainfall. While Bihar will not face direct cyclone landfall, moisture-laden winds from the system will cause heavy rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperature, signaling the onset of early winter chill.
The IMD has urged residents and local authorities to remain alert and advised caution in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Light rain and cloudy skies are likely after October 28, with a fall of two to four degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures expected after Chhath festivities conclude.