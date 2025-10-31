Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Dry Weather Prevails Across State with Clear Weekend Ahead

The IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand indicates predominantly dry conditions maintaining across all state districts through the extended forecast period. Uttarakhand weather today shows clear to mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures ranging between 17-27°C in the plains and 8-21°C in the higher hilly areas. The India Meteorological Department has specifically mentioned that it is going to rain in Uttarakhand remains unlikely for the immediate week, with dry weather predicted to persist through November 4.