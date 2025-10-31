Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Dry Weather Prevails Across State with Clear Weekend Ahead

Uttarakhand experiences dry weather across all districts with clear sunny skies forecast through early November. Weekend temperatures 15-26°C with minimal rain probability. Western disturbance expected November 3-5 in higher Himalayan regions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Uttarakhand
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Summary
  • IMD forecasts dry weather across all Uttarakhand districts through early November, with no significant rainfall expected

  • Uttarakhand temperature today ranges from 17-27°C in plains and 8-21°C in hilly areas, with predominantly sunny conditions.

  • Weekend weather brings clear skies with maximum temperatures of 25-26°C and minimal precipitation probability throughout November.

  • Western disturbance may introduce light rain and snowfall in higher Himalayan regions from November 3-5 as the winter cycle begins.

The IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand indicates predominantly dry conditions maintaining across all state districts through the extended forecast period. Uttarakhand weather today shows clear to mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures ranging between 17-27°C in the plains and 8-21°C in the higher hilly areas. The India Meteorological Department has specifically mentioned that it is going to rain in Uttarakhand remains unlikely for the immediate week, with dry weather predicted to persist through November 4.

The Uttarakhand weather forecast reveals a significant shift from earlier monsoon season patterns, establishing stable atmospheric conditions favorable for outdoor activities and tourism. Clear weather in Uttarakhand today provides relief after the recent disturbances that affected neighboring regions, ensuring residents and visitors experience pleasant conditions for weekend engagements.

Current Weekend Weather Pattern

The Uttarakhand weather forecast for the upcoming weekend from October 31 through November 2 shows predominantly sunny and dry conditions across all districts. Uttarakhand temperature today established baseline readings of 27°C maximum and 17°C minimum in plains like Dehradun and Haridwar, with these conditions persisting through the weekend. 

Uttarakhand weekend weather update indicates Saturday, November 1, will bring clear skies with a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 15°C, while Sunday, November 2, continues similar sunny patterns. Minimal wind speeds at 3-5 kmph and low humidity levels between 40-60% create ideal conditions for outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, sightseeing, and adventure sports. Light morning fog remains possible in valleys and plains until mid-morning before dissipating due to solar heating.

Uttarakhand: November Weather Forecast

The Uttarakhand rain alert status remains inactive as the Uttarakhand weather forecast indicates no significant precipitation through November 4. From November 5 onwards, a western disturbance is anticipated to influence the western Himalayan region, including Uttarakhand's higher altitude areas. 

Whether it is going to rain in Uttarakhand becomes relevant from November 3-5, when the higher Himalayan zones may experience light to moderate rain and isolated snowfall at elevations exceeding 3000 meters. The lower and mid-hill regions will likely experience light showers without disruption to ground transportation or daily activities. 

Uttarakhand temperature today pattern will gradually decline through November, with maximum temperatures dropping from the current 25-27°C to 18-20°C by mid-month, marking the official onset of the winter season.

Health and Activity Recommendations

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is experiencing clear weather today, with similar conditions forecasted for the coming days providing ideal opportunities for outdoor activities without weather-related disruptions. Tourism agencies report peak visitation potential during this dry spell as visibility remains excellent across tourist destinations, including Mussoorie, Auli, and Kedarnath regions. Farmers can safely complete harvesting and preparation activities given the dry forecast. However, residents in higher Himalayan areas should monitor conditions from November 3 onwards and prepare for potential precipitation and temperature drops. Air quality remains good throughout lowland areas, particularly benefiting individuals with respiratory sensitivities.

