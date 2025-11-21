J&K Weekend Weather: Dry Conditions Persist, No Snowfall Expected Until Mid-December

Jammu and Kashmir experiences dry weekend weather November 22-24 with clear skies and stable conditions. Minimums dropping to -3 to -4°C in Valley; no major snowfall forecast until mid-December.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K Weekend Weather
J&K Weekend Weather: Dry Conditions Persist, No Snowfall Expected Until Mid-December
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • J&K experiences dry weather throughout the weekend, November 22-24; meteorologist Sonam Lotus forecasts no major snowfall until mid-December

  • Clear skies and stable weather expected; temperatures likely to dip further, minimums possibly touching -3 to -4°C in Valley regions

  • Srinagar and main cities see clear, dry conditions with intensifying cold, especially during mornings and evenings; frost formation increased in higher reaches.

  • Snowfall is possible only after mid-December; no forecast of significant widespread snowfall in early December; residents are advised to take warm clothing precautions

Jammu and Kashmir is set for predominantly dry weekend weather from November 22-24, with clear skies and stable atmospheric conditions across both divisions. Renowned meteorologist Sonam Lotus has clarified that no major snowfall is expected until mid-December, ruling out any significant precipitation during the current weekend and upcoming week. The weather will remain mostly dry and clear throughout the region, though residents should prepare for intensifying cold, particularly during morning and evening hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip further, potentially touching minus 3 to minus 4 degrees Celsius across Valley regions, creating harsh frost conditions. Calm nights and clear skies characteristic of current weather patterns facilitate rapid heat loss at night, making early mornings exceptionally cold.

Temperature Patterns and Regional Variations

Srinagar and the surrounding Valley areas will experience clear skies with daytime maximums around 12-15 degrees Celsius and nighttime minimums around minus 2 to minus 3 degrees Celsius. Jammu division maintains relatively milder conditions with maximums around 20-22 degrees Celsius and minimums around 8-10 degrees Celsius. Higher altitude areas, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg, already show increased frost formation on surfaces due to rapid cooling. The meteorological department indicates that although skies remain clear and weather stable, the cold will intensify progressively, particularly affecting residents in higher reaches and exposed areas.

null - null
Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Across Major Hill Stations

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

J&K Snowfall Forecast and Travel Advisory

Meteorologist Sonam Lotus confirmed that snowfall possibilities exist only after mid-December, with no forecast of good snowfall in early December based on current atmospheric patterns. Residents and tourists should utilise the current dry weekend for any necessary travel while ensuring adequate cold-weather precautions. Heating gadgets and winter essentials remain essential during this prolonged dry period. No significant weather warnings have been issued for the weekend, though residents should remain alert to temperature fluctuations characteristic of late autumn transitioning into winter.

Alpine trekking routes, including those to Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, remain accessible with clear weather conditions, facilitating safe mountaineering expeditions during the forecast period. Tourist accommodations across the Kashmir Valley, including houseboats on Dal Lake and hotel properties across Srinagar, maintain full operational status with no weather-related closures anticipated. Road connectivity remains unaffected, with National Highway 44 and other major routes fully accessible for vehicular traffic without weather-related restrictions. Visitors planning winter tourism activities should book accommodations immediately to secure reservations as December approaches, marking the beginning of increased tourist inflow to the region.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?