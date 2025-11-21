J&K Weekend Weather: Dry Conditions Persist, No Snowfall Expected Until Mid-December

Jammu and Kashmir is set for predominantly dry weekend weather from November 22-24, with clear skies and stable atmospheric conditions across both divisions. Renowned meteorologist Sonam Lotus has clarified that no major snowfall is expected until mid-December, ruling out any significant precipitation during the current weekend and upcoming week. The weather will remain mostly dry and clear throughout the region, though residents should prepare for intensifying cold, particularly during morning and evening hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip further, potentially touching minus 3 to minus 4 degrees Celsius across Valley regions, creating harsh frost conditions. Calm nights and clear skies characteristic of current weather patterns facilitate rapid heat loss at night, making early mornings exceptionally cold.