J&K Weekend Weather: Dry Conditions Persist, No Snowfall Expected Until Mid-December

J&K experiences dry weather throughout the weekend, November 22-24; meteorologist Sonam Lotus forecasts no major snowfall until mid-December
Clear skies and stable weather expected; temperatures likely to dip further, minimums possibly touching -3 to -4°C in Valley regions
Srinagar and main cities see clear, dry conditions with intensifying cold, especially during mornings and evenings; frost formation increased in higher reaches.
Snowfall is possible only after mid-December; no forecast of significant widespread snowfall in early December; residents are advised to take warm clothing precautions
Jammu and Kashmir is set for predominantly dry weekend weather from November 22-24, with clear skies and stable atmospheric conditions across both divisions. Renowned meteorologist Sonam Lotus has clarified that no major snowfall is expected until mid-December, ruling out any significant precipitation during the current weekend and upcoming week. The weather will remain mostly dry and clear throughout the region, though residents should prepare for intensifying cold, particularly during morning and evening hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to dip further, potentially touching minus 3 to minus 4 degrees Celsius across Valley regions, creating harsh frost conditions. Calm nights and clear skies characteristic of current weather patterns facilitate rapid heat loss at night, making early mornings exceptionally cold.
Temperature Patterns and Regional Variations
Srinagar and the surrounding Valley areas will experience clear skies with daytime maximums around 12-15 degrees Celsius and nighttime minimums around minus 2 to minus 3 degrees Celsius. Jammu division maintains relatively milder conditions with maximums around 20-22 degrees Celsius and minimums around 8-10 degrees Celsius. Higher altitude areas, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg, already show increased frost formation on surfaces due to rapid cooling. The meteorological department indicates that although skies remain clear and weather stable, the cold will intensify progressively, particularly affecting residents in higher reaches and exposed areas.
J&K Snowfall Forecast and Travel Advisory
Meteorologist Sonam Lotus confirmed that snowfall possibilities exist only after mid-December, with no forecast of good snowfall in early December based on current atmospheric patterns. Residents and tourists should utilise the current dry weekend for any necessary travel while ensuring adequate cold-weather precautions. Heating gadgets and winter essentials remain essential during this prolonged dry period. No significant weather warnings have been issued for the weekend, though residents should remain alert to temperature fluctuations characteristic of late autumn transitioning into winter.
Alpine trekking routes, including those to Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, remain accessible with clear weather conditions, facilitating safe mountaineering expeditions during the forecast period. Tourist accommodations across the Kashmir Valley, including houseboats on Dal Lake and hotel properties across Srinagar, maintain full operational status with no weather-related closures anticipated. Road connectivity remains unaffected, with National Highway 44 and other major routes fully accessible for vehicular traffic without weather-related restrictions. Visitors planning winter tourism activities should book accommodations immediately to secure reservations as December approaches, marking the beginning of increased tourist inflow to the region.